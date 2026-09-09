Malaysia’s Flying Doctor Allowance Has Been RM30 Since 1978 — The Indemnity Form, However, Was Always Ready

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Dr Justine Sim Wei Yang, a Malaysian medical officer, posted to the Sarawak Awareness Group on Facebook today (9 Sep).

The post has since circulated widely across Malaysian social media.

Dr Sim wrote that in 2018, while stationed at Hospital Miri, he accompanied a patient with complete heart block on a helicopter transfer to Pusat Jantung Sarawak.

He was the doctor responsible for that transfer.

Before boarding, he claimed that he received no dedicated aviation safety training.

No briefing on brace position, rotor hazards, fire, hard landing or emergency evacuation procedures.

No explanation of aviation-specific insurance coverage.

One document, however, was prepared and waiting.

The Borang Melepaskan Tanggungan — an indemnity certificate — was presented for signature before the flight.

Dr Sim stated that he signed it.

He also stated that he did not know the RM30 allowance existed at the time and that no one told him to claim it.

RM30 and a Waiver

The Bayaran Insentif Perkhidmatan Kesihatan Udara — the official air health service incentive payment — is listed in the Public Service Department’s (JPA) current schedule at RM30 per return flight.

Public JPA documents confirm the rate has not changed since its introduction in 1978.

In the 48 years since, food prices, fuel costs, housing and insurance premiums have all risen substantially.

The RM30 figure has not.

According to Dr Sim, doctors required to fly are also presented with a Borang Melepaskan Tanggungan — a form with broad wording covering death, bodily injury, loss, and claims arising from the journey.

The form seeks to release the government and relevant personnel from liability.

Dr Sim noted that whether such a form would hold in cases involving negligence or technical defect remains a question for legal determination.

The post did not assert it would definitively bar legal action.

The sequence, as Dr Sim framed it: the government required the doctor to fly, the allowance was RM30, safety training was absent, and the indemnity form was ready.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQaQ7sKwx44

The Review Is Ongoing, No Figures Have Been Announced

The Long Lellang crash on Tuesday (8 Sep) involved a BO-105 helicopter operating an outsourced Flying Doctor Service (FDS) flight.

All five people on board were killed, including a pilot and four Ministry of Health (KKM) personnel — a medical officer, an assistant medical officer and two nurses, all on official duty.

The Air Accident Investigation Bureau has opened an investigation.

No cause has been determined.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed that the FDS allowance structure is under review, and acknowledged that a formal proposal to revamp staff welfare and FDS allowances had been tabled to relevant authorities prior to the crash.

The ministry does not own helicopters.

FDS operations rely on outsourced aircraft.

Dr Dzulkefly stated that the ministry intends to continue the FDS.

A review of the allowance structure is ongoing; no revised figures have been announced.

The minister did not address the indemnity form or the question of aviation safety training for medical staff at the time of publication.

READ MORE: Five Killed In Sarawak Flying Doctor Service Helicopter Crash

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