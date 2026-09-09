Malaysia Can Already Host World-Class Business Events, The New Question Is Why It Is Not Winning More Of Them

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Four of Malaysia’s most senior business events figures sat on a panel at The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday afternoon (8 Sep) and said, in formal terms, what the industry has been saying informally for some time.

Malaysia is undersold, the bureaus cannot work alone, and the country needs a unified voice to compete in an Asia Pacific market that is not waiting.

The occasion was the launch of Destination Convention Malaysia, a Marriott International Malaysia initiative formally partnering with the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak) and the Sabah Convention Bureau.

Destination Convention Malaysia brings together five Marriott-managed properties distributed across the country into a single national MICE proposition.

The properties span Langkawi in the north, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Johor Bahru in the south.

The portfolio includes brands across the Marriott International family operating at the convention-scale end of the market.

George Varughese, Market Vice President for Malaysia at Marriott International, stated the geographic spread was deliberate.

The fact that we are distributed across Malaysia tells our clients and customers that they do not just have to come to Kuala Lumpur. You can have your meetings here, but you can also go to other destinations.

The five highlighted properties span three destination types: The St. Regis Langkawi and The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa serving the island’s luxury retreat and incentive market; the Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre and Courtyard by Marriott Kuala Lumpur South anchoring the city’s large-scale convention and corporate meeting offer; and the Putrajaya Marriott Hotel serving the administrative capital’s association convention and government-linked corporate events segment.

One Gateway, Two Borneo States, One Argument: Malaysia Is What Single-City Competitors Cannot Be.

Tan Mei Phing, Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB)— the federal government body under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) responsible for attracting and securing international business events for Malaysia — delivered the clearest strategic framing of the afternoon.

We must sell and win for the destination first before we even look at individual hotels or their names. Malaysia will be in the business first.

Tan noted that Malaysia has already established itself as a credible and competitive business events destination, supported by connectivity, infrastructure, hospitality and diverse destination experiences.

The competitive question, she said, has shifted.

The question is no longer whether Malaysia can host major international business events. We have already proven that we can. The question now is how do we take Malaysia to the next level.

Tan identified Malaysia’s multi-destination spread as the primary differentiator in the Asia Pacific market — Kuala Lumpur as an international gateway and convention hub, with Sarawak and Sabah offering distinct destination experiences that single-city competitors cannot replicate.

The Nearly 300 Million Number

Varughese noted that Marriott Bonvoy global membership surpassed 295 million members in the week prior to the launch — a figure he described as the largest hotel loyalty programme in the world.

Malaysia’s population is approximately 35 million.

Varughese stated the membership reach represented a significant distribution channel for any Malaysia-focused MICE campaign running through the Bonvoy infrastructure.

The four panellists were Varughese, Tan, Jason Tan Chin Foo, Chief Executive Officer of Business Events Sarawak and current Chair of the ICCA Asia Pacific Chapter for the 2026–2028 term; and Noredah Othman, Chief Executive Officer of the Sabah Convention Bureau.

Malaysia has secured more than 416 confirmed business events from 2026 to 2030, a figure MyCEB stated is still growing, with the bureau’s team already working on events confirmed through 2032.

The panel named Singapore, Bangkok and Bali directly as competitors chasing the same organisers and the same budgets.

Tan identified the country’s primary gap not as infrastructure or connectivity, but as communication.

We definitely don’t brag enough; we hosted many high-level international events, but we are very shy.

Jason Tan introduced the term “main capital city” as a deliberate replacement for “second-tier destination” when positioning Sarawak and other states, arguing the language of secondary markets undermines the pitch before it begins.

Ready, Just Not Loud Enough About It

The panel acknowledged Malaysia cannot accommodate events above approximately 10,000 delegates at the largest scale, but framed this as a positioning choice rather than a deficit.

Sabah’s Kota Kinabalu International Airport was cited as a strategic asset, receiving 128 direct international flights per week from 11 airlines across 15 cities, with incentive group demand from China and Korea identified as a growth segment.

Varughese named sustainability, technology and personalisation as the three forces shaping the next generation of MICE, with Gen Z delegates described as increasingly attentive to destinations making visible environmental commitments.

The upcoming Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia was cited as a model anchor event — one that fills hotels, generates international broadcast attention and drives destination awareness beyond the delegate count alone.

In closing, all four panellists were asked what Malaysia must do next; three of the four answers were variations of the same word: tell more stories.

The moderator closed the session with the line that framed the afternoon’s argument most directly.

Malaysia isn’t waiting to be ready — we are ready. What the industry needs to do now is make sure the rest of the world sees it not as a capable option, but as the obvious choice.

All photos by the writer.

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