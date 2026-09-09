Four Episodes, Every State: One Road Trip To Show What Malaysia Looks Like

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Tourism Malaysia launched Creator Family earlier this month, a platform designed to connect brands with content creators across Asia through destination campaigns and brand partnerships.

The launch ceremony was officiated by Zuraini Abdul Ghani, Director of Package Development Division, Tourism Malaysia, representing Director General Mr Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim.

Creator Family founder Sangeet Singh said the platform was built to bring together like-minded creators around meaningful initiatives, with a focus on lesser-known destinations and conservation conversations that go beyond the ordinary.

The first programme, Routes & Roots, is a state-by-state road trip series across Peninsular Malaysia, to be released as four episodes on online platforms.

Guided by popular Malaysian radio announcer, event emcee, and content creator Wayne Phoo, described as the Story Traveller, the series documents how food, beliefs, and everyday life shape regional identities — presenting Malaysia as it is experienced, not staged.

Destinations include Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Kuantan, Kuala Terengganu, Kota Bharu, Penang, Redang Island, Kuala Selangor, and Gopeng.

International creators from Indonesia, India, and the Philippines will each contribute their own perspective, responding to Malaysia through food, culture, landscape, and human interaction — building a shared narrative of how Malaysia is seen regionally and felt globally.

Daniel Lai, Marketing Director of iCAUR Auto Malaysia — the Official Mobility Partner — said the programme aligns with its brand promise of lifestyle-driven adventure.

Ask any local, and they would say that the best way to explore the country is by taking a road trip.

Sea Heroes — Real Conservation, Real Action

The second programme, Sea Heroes, documents marine conservation missions across Malaysia in partnership with NGOs and reputable regional brands, with creators capturing real environmental action on the ground.

The programme’s first mission was conducted on World Oceans Day, 8 June, in partnership with the PADI AWARE Foundation, YBD Dive Centre, YBD Conservation, and Perhentian Marriott Resort & Spa.

The mission removed underwater debris and 10 metres of ghost netting from Malaysian waters.

Two further missions are planned for the remainder of 2026.

The Clean Wave, timed to International Coastal Cleanup Day, will involve beach and island-wide clean-up, waste sorting, and coastal debris documentation.

Reef Warriors will focus on Crown-of-Thorns reef identification, safe handling and removal techniques, and real-time reef impact awareness.

#SeaHeroes #TourismMalaysia #MalaysiaTrulyAsia #CreatorsForTheOcean ♬ original sound – Tourism Malaysia @malaysiatrulyasia 🌊 Something bigger is coming. Beneath Malaysia's crystal-clear waters lies more than breathtaking marine life, it holds stories of conservation, community, and hope. Join six creators as they embark on the very first Sea Heroes mission, where adventure meets purpose in the beautiful Perhentian Islands. 🎬Watch the official trailer now and get ready for the premiere of Sea Heroes | Episode 1: Creators for the Ocean. 📅 Premiering Monday, 20 July 2026 at 11:00 AM (MYT), exclusively on YouTube @MalaysiaTrulyAsia. 🔔 Set your reminder and be part of the journey. #VisitMalaysia2026

Visit Malaysia 2026–2027

Both programmes are positioned under the Visit Malaysia 2026–2027 campaign, which Tourism Malaysia confirmed has been extended to 2027.

“As the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign extends to 2027, we support these homegrown initiatives which pave the way to creatively showcase Malaysia on a global scale,” said Zuraini.

Creator Family operates in collaboration with GoPro and is supported by Tourism Malaysia.

iCAUR Auto Malaysia serves as Official Mobility Partner, Mamee as Official Snack Partner, and TNG eWallet as Exclusive Digital Financial and Lifestyle Platform Partner.

Accommodation partners include Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Casa Del Rio Melaka, and Redang Bay Resort.

Conservation partners include Reef Check Malaysia, Dive Tioman by B&J, and Peridot by the Sea at Redang.

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