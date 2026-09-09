Chyi Chin, The Mandopop Singer Who Soundtracked A Generation, Returns To Malaysia After Decades

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Chyi Chin is coming back.

The singer behind “大约在冬季” (Around Winter), “狼” (Wolf) and “外面的世界” (The World Outside) — the voice that soundtracked a generation’s youth, heartbreak and the kind of longing that does not expire with age — will take the stage at the Arena of Stars in Genting Highlands on 24 October.

This is his first concert in Malaysia in decades — his most recent prominent appearance dates to 1999.

The concert, titled Belong To Us, will feature a new band setup and reimagined live arrangements of his catalogue, from rock anthems to ballads.

Audiences can expect classics including “狼” (Wolf), “九个太阳” (Nine Suns), “大约在冬季” (Around Winter), “悬崖” (Cliff) and “外面的世界” (The World Outside), presented with new live interpretations.

The Wolf Who Never Left

For Malaysian Chinese communities, Chyi Chin is not simply a concert act; he is a cultural landmark.

He rose to fame in 1985, arriving at the height of the Mandopop wave that swept Malaysia’s Chinese-speaking communities through the late 1980s and 1990s.

His signature look — long hair, leather jacket, aviator sunglasses — and his sharp, rock-edged vocals earned him the nickname “The Wolf.”

His music became the permanent soundtrack of KTV nights, road trips and first heartbreaks across a generation.

Platform data shows Spotify users in Kuala Lumpur rank among his top listener bases globally — four decades after his debut.

His profile surged again with younger Malaysian audiences when he appeared as a contestant on I Am A Singer (我是歌手) in 2013 and served as a mentor on The Voice of China (中国好声音) in 2014, two of the most-watched Chinese reality music programmes of their era.

For many in their 20s and 30s, that was the introduction and for their parents, it was a reminder.

His public, on-and-off 16-year romance with 1980s Hong Kong cinema icon Joey Wong (王祖贤) kept him in regional entertainment headlines for over a decade, cementing his status as a figure whose life carried as much drama as his music.

The Sibling Factor

Chyi Chin is the younger brother of Chyi Yu (齐豫), the ethereal soprano behind the Mandopop classic “橄欖樹” (The Olive Tree).

The sibling story runs deeper than music.

During a rebellious phase in his youth, Chyi Chin spent three years in a juvenile correctional facility.

His sister visited every week and bought him his first guitar.

He taught himself to play.

The rest followed.

Together, they later toured under the name Angel and Wolf — her voice celestial, his feral, the contrast deliberate and complete.

That bond found its most public stage when Chyi Chin appeared as a contestant on I Am A Singer (我是歌手) in 2013 — and his sister joined him.

Both shows were massively popular in Malaysia, introducing his legendary vocals to Gen Z and Millennial viewers who had only inherited his music secondhand.

How to Get Your Seats

Tickets are priced from RM299 (PS4) to RM1,099 (VIP), with Genting Rewards Card members receiving a 10% discount on VIP to PS3 categories.

A RM4 processing fee applies per ticket.

Early bird tickets at 25% off VIP to PS3 categories went on sale 27 August.

Genting Rewards Card members can still enjoy a 10% discount on the same categories when purchasing with cash, credit card or Genting Points.

Children of all ages and infants require a ticket to enter.

Late arrivals may not be admitted until a suitable break in the performance.

Tickets are available at rwgenting.com.

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