Respawned Halal Watchdog Page Targets Viral Pink Box Tiramisu From A Subang Jaya Malaysian Chinese Entrepreneur

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Halal & Company direktori cross-references business ownership through the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) and JAKIM’s halal portal, then publishes the results.

It has been mass-reported, taken down by Facebook and reconstituted multiple times.

It currently operates a paid subscription model.

This week, it posted about Tiramisu Mama S Bakehouse from Subang Jaya, Selangor.

As is the page’s standard practice — funded by paid donations solicited from the public — it published the business’s SSM registration details alongside its findings, naming the company as Oubao Enterprise and its registered owner as Phoebe Lim, before noting the absence of any Syarikat Pengeluar Halal Malaysia (SPHM) record on JAKIM’s portal.

The product moves in pink boxes — distributed to Muslim agents and vendors operating across the Klang Valley, who sell it to Muslim customers at pasar malam and online.

No false claims were made; the certification was simply never there — and never advertised as such.

The Agents, Not the Owner

The post drew hundreds of responses.

The backlash landed on the bakehouse owner — but it landed harder on the agents.

“The worst offenders are the Muslims who took the package deal and sold it to other Muslims.”

“They definitely knew where it came from. They just wanted the money.”

“I thought it was homemade. I have been buying this for months.”

The product went viral, the seller was Muslim, and the box was pink; whether it was halal-certified never came up.

Tiramisu Mama S is not an isolated case.

Halal & Company direktori has flagged similar situations before: a manufacturer without halal certification brings in a Muslim seller, the product is good, and it spreads quickly online.

No certification was ever visible.

The seller was Muslim, and for most buyers, that was enough.

A Defamation Threat and a Deleted Page

The previous version of the page — operating as Halal Inquiry Company Direktori — did not go quietly.

It went because it got something badly wrong.

In August, the page targeted Nan Yang Coffee Shop, a 95-year-old kopitiam in Segamat, Johor.

The post claimed the restaurant served pork, citing the menu item “Mee Pok” as evidence, but the page misinterpreted the term.

“Pok” refers to flat noodles and has nothing to do with pork.

The kopitiam owners lodged police reports and filed complaints with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for reputational damage.

A Letter of Demand for defamation was prepared.

The page administrator deleted the post, issued a public apology and took the page down before the legal process could proceed to the point of unmasking the people behind it.

The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) followed with a public statement explicitly distancing the government from the page and confirming it held no authority to make halal determinations on any business.

The Pink Box Machine

Lim did not build a bakery; she built a system.

Rather than operating as a standard walk-in kitchen, Mama S Bakehouse cultivated a network of independent vendors and café owners across the Klang Valley — supplying pre-made tiramisu trays alongside a Vendor Starter Pack complete with display boxes, ice packs, and spatulas, turning ordinary entrepreneurs into instant dessert booth operators at pasar malam and beyond.

The product itself did the rest.

Where classic Italian tiramisu offers one flavour and a rum problem, Mama S built a rotating menu of 10+ variants — from Biscoff and Salted Caramel to the viral Salted Egg Taro Chicken Floss — giving customers a reason to keep coming back and social media a reason to keep posting.

Their TikTok and Instagram feeds leaned into behind-the-scenes production footage: the layering, the chilling, the early morning trays.

Satisfying to watch, impossible not to share.

And underneath all of it was a gap nobody else had properly filled: a premium, alcohol-free tiramisu built for Malaysia’s Muslim majority — creamy, indulgent, and asking nothing complicated of its buyer.

Until it did.

READ MORE: Self-Appointed Halal Monitor Accuses 95-Year-Old Kopitiam Of Selling Pork, The Evidence Was A Noodle Name

Tiramisu Mama S Bakehouse has been contacted for comment. This article will be updated upon response.

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