Serian Chokes Past Disaster Threshold As Agong Consents To Full Haze Emergency

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The air in Serian, Sarawak turned poisonous on Friday (4 Sept).

Not metaphorically.

The Air Pollutant Index (API) hit 519; the disaster threshold is 500.

Anything above 300 is already classified as hazardous.

Serian was not near the line — it had blown past it by nearly 74 per cent.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, consented to an emergency declaration covering the entire Serian Division.

The smoke came from Kalimantan.

The decision came from the Palace.

The Air Did Not Ask For Permission

Widespread forest and peat fires burning across Kalimantan, the Indonesian portion of Borneo, sent a wall of smoke northward across the South China Sea and into Sarawak.

Transboundary haze is a seasonal fixture across Malaysia and Singapore — it arrives with the dry months between July and October, and it leaves when the rain decides to.

This time, Serian ran out of runway before the rain arrived.

An API of 519 is not a number that prompts advisories.

It is a number that prompts emergency declarations — which is precisely what happened.

What Changes, What Does Not

For residents of Serian, the emergency is a health intervention, not a lockdown. No curfew. No arrest for stepping outside.

The government’s position, stated plainly: going outside is legal, but the air will make a person regret it.

Non-essential government offices, private businesses and outdoor worksites have been ordered to close.

Essential services — supermarkets, petrol stations, clinics, banks — remain open.

Anyone who must leave their home is required to wear an N95 respirator.

A standard surgical mask, the kind Malaysians spent three years perfecting the fit of during the pandemic, does not filter out haze particulates at this concentration.

The government has also deployed cloud-seeding aircraft over Sarawak — planes sent up to force rain that the sky has so far declined to produce on its own.

The Longer Pattern

Malaysia and Indonesia have been negotiating over transboundary haze for decades.

Indonesia signed the ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution in 2014 — ten years after every other signatory.

The fires in Kalimantan continue to burn each dry season.

On Tuesday (Sept 1), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Aqua satellite captured what that looks like from space: hundreds of red thermal anomalies scattered across Indonesian Borneo, smoke blanketing the island and drifting north across the South China Sea toward Malaysian shores.

Some of those fires burn not just on the surface but underground — tropical peatland fires that smoulder at low temperatures, release disproportionate amounts of air pollution, and are notoriously difficult to extinguish.

They do not wait for a negotiated solution.

The cloud-seeding planes keep flying; the API keeps spiking.

Serian is not the first Malaysian town to lose its sky to someone else’s fire. It is unlikely to be the last.

READ MORE: Sarawak Closes 108 Schools In Serian As Haze Pushes API Above 200

READ MORE: How Bad Is ‘Bad’ Air? Here’s What Different Air Quality Index Levels Mean For Your Health

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