Aeroline’s KL–Singapore Bus Is Back After A Year Of Licence Battles

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Aeroline’s cross-border coach service between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore resumed on 1 September — the same route, a different city.

The premium bus operator announced the return on 30 August, confirming bookings are open via its Malaysian and Singapore websites.

The Singapore boarding and arrival point has moved to Perennial Business City, Level 1, 1 Venture Avenue — near Jurong East MRT, well west of the city centre.

On the Malaysian side, the picture is starker.

Aeroline no longer holds a licensed stop in KL city centre — but according to checks on the Aeroline website when attempting to book, passengers departing from TRX will find a shuttle waiting, transferring them to the main coach at IOI City Mall before continuing to Singapore.

Aeroline’s social media post made no mention of the arrangement.

(Pic: Aeroline website screengrab)

How It Got Here

The road back was not straightforward.

In November 2025, the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) suspended Aeroline’s operating licence for a month — from November 6 to 28 November — citing repeated violations for picking up and dropping off passengers outside designated terminals.

The specific offence: using hotel lounges and roadside stops, including its signature Corus Hotel KLCC lounge, instead of authorised hubs such as Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS).

Aeroline returned after the suspension, relocating its central KL stop to The Exchange TRX.

That arrangement lasted six months.

No Room in the City

On 13 May, APAD issued a final directive: TRX was off-limits.

The only licensed city-adjacent alternative was LaLaport BBCC, but Aeroline said the commercial terminal fees there were too high to absorb without passing the cost on to passengers.

Rather than raise ticket prices, the operator decided to pull out of KL city centre entirely.

From 27 May, Aeroline shifted all Klang Valley operations to its suburban hubs at Bandar Utama (1 Utama) and Bandar Sunway (Sunway Pyramid).

The city centre, where the service built its reputation on convenience, was gone.

The 1 September resumption marks the first full cross-border service since that exit — suburban departures, a new Singapore terminus, and a route that no longer touches the skyline it once sold itself on.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.