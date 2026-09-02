Malaysia To Hire 200,000 Bangladeshi Workers, Bangladesh Asked It To Legalise The Ones Who Never Left

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Malaysia will recruit approximately 200,000 migrant workers from Bangladesh over six months beginning in late September, according to statements from the Bangladeshi government, reopening a labour corridor that Putrajaya suspended in May 2024 following documented concerns over debt bondage, forced labour, and fake job syndicates.

The intake would expand Malaysia’s existing documented Bangladeshi workforce — currently approximately 800,000 — by 25% in half a year.

Recruitment will be managed through 25 primary Bangladeshi agencies directly selected by Malaysia’s Foreign Workers Centralised Management System, alongside 312 approved associate agencies.

Malaysian authorities stated the expanded agency network was designed to prevent monopoly syndicates.

The 2024 suspension was triggered in part by concerns over unaccountable intermediaries operating across the same corridor.

Of the 200,000 workers, 10,000 — 5% — will be recruited under a zero-cost pilot scheme managed by Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited, a state-run body, with airfare and migration costs covered.

The remaining 190,000 will be recruited through the approved agency network.

A Labour Deal With An Investment Attached

Alongside the recruitment arrangement, Malaysian investors are preparing to inject approximately US$2 billion into Bangladesh’s domestic industries, targeting electric vehicles, renewable energy, and halal food sectors.

No timeline, investor identities, or binding commitment details for that figure have been publicly disclosed.

Bangladesh has separately requested that Malaysian authorities legalise an unspecified population of undocumented Bangladeshi nationals already residing in Malaysia.

Neither government has officially stated the size of that population.

If the request is granted, the effective expansion of the documented Bangladeshi workforce in Malaysia would exceed the 200,000 headline figure.

The political sensitivity around that number runs deeper than the labour market alone.

Public frustration in Malaysia is less directed at migrant workers in manual roles and more at foreign nationals — including Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, and Indonesians — who are visibly occupying roles beyond manual labour: running their own businesses, working retail counters, and operating in urban commercial spaces across Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, and Johor.

Retail shops, grocery stalls, and mobile phone booths in high-footfall areas are frequently cited, with local business owners alleging that Ali Baba licensing arrangements and spousal name registrations are used to circumvent restrictions on foreign business ownership.

The 2030 Target, and What Workers Will Actually Earn

Malaysia has maintained a national policy target to limit total foreign labour dependency to 10% of the national workforce by 2030.

The country’s total formal workforce stands at approximately 16 to 17 million.

No official statement has addressed how the 200,000 intake aligns with that target.

Recruited workers are entitled to the minimum wage under Malaysian law, with mandatory employer-provided benefits including overtime pay, housing, and health insurance.

Whether those entitlements were consistently honoured under the previous corridor arrangement was among the concerns cited in the 2024 suspension.

Viral social media posts regularly feature Bangladeshi workers revealing salaries of RM5,000 or more.

That figure represents the absolute upper ceiling of blue-collar migrant earnings in Malaysia — achievable, but requiring sustained overtime, physical sacrifice, and working conditions that fall outside standard contracted hours.

But it is not the norm, for most, the floor is now RM1,700.

Whether that floor holds is a separate question.

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