From Empire City To National Stadium: Malaysia’s Newest Government-Backed Sport Has A Mall Strategy

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Hexagon is not a new gym class.

It is a timed competitive circuit — rowing machines, wall balls, weight hoists, over-under barriers — run as a sport, scored as a race, and governed by the Malaysia Obstacle Race Sports Association (MORSA).

In July, MORSA signed an MoU with SBS Nexus Berhad, a Malaysian branding and marketing solutions company, formalising the commercial infrastructure for the 2026 series.

The monthly competition circuit opened on 22 August at Hextar World, Empire City, and runs through to the Grand Hexagon Games from 4 to 6 December.

The venue strategy throughout: shopping malls.

The government’s involvement runs deeper than a logo on a banner.

Dana Esukan — the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ (KBS) digital and lifestyle sports fund — provides direct financial backing, while the Geran Padanan Sukan matching grant channels ministry funds through MORSA to sustain the competitive infrastructure. Rakan Muda, through its Rakan Aktif and Rakan Digital branches, is formally aligned with the programme.

Where and When: The 2026 Series Calendar

The series opens on 12 September at Hextar Mall, where the fixture runs under KASUKE — Karnival Sukan Kecergasan — a joint collaboration between KBS and the Malaysia Strongman Association.

The overall male and female champions each take home RM1,000.

November brings a step up in scale.

On the 11th and 12th, Hexagon moves to Bukit Jalil National Stadium as part of the official Hari Sukan Negara calendar.

The December grand final completes the three-stop series — though that venue has yet to be announced.

The sport is open across three levels: beginner, intermediate, and elite, with weight standards varying by division.

Registration is through Ticket2U.

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