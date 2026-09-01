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[Watch] Waited All Night For A Seat At The Merdeka Parade, Then Watched Someone Climb Over The Fence To Take It
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[Watch] Waited All Night For A Seat At The Merdeka Parade, Then Watched Someone Climb Over The Fence To Take It

Dataran Putrajaya’s vending zone was littered with snack wrappers, drink cans, and plastic bottles after the 69th National Day celebrations, despite RM2,000 fines and waste management agency SWCorp’s enforcement deployed on the ground.

by
September 1, 2026
Threads: ziwanothman/bxlqis_97
In Brief
  • Attendees who queued since the previous afternoon lost their spots when crowds scaled safety barricades before the 7 am gate opening.
  • The video of fence-climbing at Persiaran Perdana racked up 1.1 million views on Threads within just 12 hours.
  • No injuries or enforcement actions against those who jumped the fences have been publicly confirmed as of Monday evening.

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Gates at Dataran Putrajaya were scheduled to open at 7 am on Merdeka Day.

Some attendees had been on the ground since the previous afternoon — by the time the crowd reached its limit, the queue was gone, and so were the fences.

Footage posted on Threads under the account @ziwanothman captured attendees scaling safety barricades along Persiaran Perdana, bypassing security personnel and rushing the public grandstand seating sections before official entry was permitted.

The video recorded 1.1 million views within 12 hours.

Security personnel had communicated the 7 am gate opening time to the crowd.

The instruction did not hold.

The original post called for patience and noted that guards were following orders.

The replies went elsewhere — one commenter directed profanity at the original poster, another framed the incident as a Malay-versus-Rohingya behaviour comparison, and a third expressed anger at whoever had blocked the camera view after waiting since 3 pm the day before.

None of them was the people who jumped the fence.

View on Threads

The Logistics Behind The Breakdown

The venue accommodated tens of thousands for the 69th National Day parade. Public grandstand seating along the main ceremonial route operated on a first-come, first-served basis — no ticketed allocation system for general public sections has been confirmed by authorities.

Attendees who arrived the previous afternoon held no formal guarantee of seating priority.

When the gates did not open on schedule, the informal queuing system — sustained entirely by social agreement — collapsed.

Alam Flora crews and SWCorp enforcement officers were deployed across the venue, handling post-event cleanup and littering enforcement respectively.

Crowd management at the seating sections fell under separate jurisdiction.

No injuries from the fence-scaling incident have been reported as of Monday evening.

No enforcement action against individuals involved has been publicly confirmed.

View on Threads

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