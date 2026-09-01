[Watch] Waited All Night For A Seat At The Merdeka Parade, Then Watched Someone Climb Over The Fence To Take It

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Gates at Dataran Putrajaya were scheduled to open at 7 am on Merdeka Day.

Some attendees had been on the ground since the previous afternoon — by the time the crowd reached its limit, the queue was gone, and so were the fences.

Footage posted on Threads under the account @ziwanothman captured attendees scaling safety barricades along Persiaran Perdana, bypassing security personnel and rushing the public grandstand seating sections before official entry was permitted.

The video recorded 1.1 million views within 12 hours.

Security personnel had communicated the 7 am gate opening time to the crowd.

The instruction did not hold.

The original post called for patience and noted that guards were following orders.

The replies went elsewhere — one commenter directed profanity at the original poster, another framed the incident as a Malay-versus-Rohingya behaviour comparison, and a third expressed anger at whoever had blocked the camera view after waiting since 3 pm the day before.

None of them was the people who jumped the fence.

The Logistics Behind The Breakdown

The venue accommodated tens of thousands for the 69th National Day parade. Public grandstand seating along the main ceremonial route operated on a first-come, first-served basis — no ticketed allocation system for general public sections has been confirmed by authorities.

Attendees who arrived the previous afternoon held no formal guarantee of seating priority.

When the gates did not open on schedule, the informal queuing system — sustained entirely by social agreement — collapsed.

Alam Flora crews and SWCorp enforcement officers were deployed across the venue, handling post-event cleanup and littering enforcement respectively.

Crowd management at the seating sections fell under separate jurisdiction.

No injuries from the fence-scaling incident have been reported as of Monday evening.

No enforcement action against individuals involved has been publicly confirmed.

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