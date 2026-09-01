[Watch] Waited All Night For A Seat At The Merdeka Parade, Then Watched Someone Climb Over The Fence To Take It
Dataran Putrajaya’s vending zone was littered with snack wrappers, drink cans, and plastic bottles after the 69th National Day celebrations, despite RM2,000 fines and waste management agency SWCorp’s enforcement deployed on the ground.
Threads: ziwanothman/bxlqis_97
In Brief
- Attendees who queued since the previous afternoon lost their spots when crowds scaled safety barricades before the 7 am gate opening.
- The video of fence-climbing at Persiaran Perdana racked up 1.1 million views on Threads within just 12 hours.
- No injuries or enforcement actions against those who jumped the fences have been publicly confirmed as of Monday evening.