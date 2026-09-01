[Watch] From The Commentary Box To The Cockpit: TUDM’s Merdeka Moment Goes Viral

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Before a single jet crossed the Putrajaya skyline, three Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) officers had already taken over the internet.

Major Dinnesh Nicolas Rene, Major Neny Suhaida Ab Suki, and Captain Muhammad Iqbal Nasrudin delivered live commentary at Dataran Putrajaya during the 69th National Day parade, which gained significant traction across TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

Viewers noted Dinnesh’s real-time tracking of high-speed manoeuvres and his delivery of “Malaysia, are you ready?!” as particular highlights.

The commentary trio are not media professionals but active operational RMAF officers who prepared by meeting directly with squadron leaders and pilots to study aircraft numbers, entry speeds, and formation timings.

Dinnesh, 34, anchors the group with his high-energy delivery.

Rooted in the Air Defence Control Division, he has been commentating air shows since LIMA 2019 — a role he first stepped into after being selected as an airshow announcer following his entry into TUDM in 2015.

Neny brings a pioneering female voice to the live national broadcast, while Iqbal, a former Kuantan Air Force Base adjutant, manages pacing and contextual detail across the multi-agency flypast.

All three share the same unlikely arc — childhood television viewers of the very parade they now narrate live for the nation.

What the crowd on the ground did not immediately register: their Chief was not watching.

From Subang To Putrajaya: The Formation That Shook The Capital

General Tan Sri Muhamad Norazlan Aris, Chief of the Royal Malaysian Air Force, strapped into a Sukhoi Su-30MKM at Subang Air Force Base and taxied onto Runway 33 — personally leading the flypast for the second consecutive year.

Over the roar of the engines, the RMAF Chief broadcast a live pledge to the nation, vowing that Malaysia’s air warriors remain fully prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty at all costs.

The moment was shown live to the crowd on the massive screens at Dataran Putrajaya and via national TV.

Clips of his cockpit transmission immediately trended across platforms like TikTok and the RMAF Official Instagram page.

The formation he led, designated “Kris Mas,” comprised four Su-30MKMs at the head of a 10-fighter sequence.

Four F/A-18D Hornets followed under the “Taring Singa” callsign, with two Hawk 208s completing the combat formation as “Cakra Madah.”

Behind them came the heavyweights — C-130H Hercules, A400M Atlas, and CN235 transports — followed by a joint helicopter fleet drawing aircraft from the Navy, Army, Police, and Fire Department.

The entire sequence ran 10 minutes over Dataran Putrajaya.

After The Parade, The Jets Go Home

The display over Putrajaya did not happen overnight.

The RMAF contingent began deploying to Subang Air Base earlier in the week and conducted daily tactical flights over Selangor and Putrajaya through Saturday (29 Aug)—a final full-dress rehearsal that effectively served as the last gate before the live event.

Subang, primarily a transport hub housing the C-130H Hercules and A400M Atlas squadrons, was never meant to be a permanent home for the combat aircraft.

Once the parade concluded this morning, the fighters began returning to their permanent bases across the country.

The Su-30MKMs headed north to Gong Kedak Air Base on the Kelantan-Terengganu border.

The F/A-18D Hornets turned northwest toward Butterworth Air Base in Penang.

The Hawk 208s made for either Kuantan Air Base in Pahang or Labuan Air Base in East Malaysia.

The CN235 transport planes that participated in the Merdeka flypast are also flying back, and their primary destination is Kuching Air Base in Sarawak.

Ten minutes over Putrajaya. Days of preparation to get there.

And by nightfall, the fighters had scattered back across the peninsula — leaving Subang to its regulars.



All photos taken by the writer.

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