Boy Came To See The Fire Truck At Merdeka Parade, He Left In An Ambulance

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Che Ku Muhammad Khairul Amir was three years old, it was Merdeka morning, and the fire department’s boat was right there in front of him.

By 10.15 am, he was in an ambulance.

The boy sustained injuries to his left foot after falling beneath a moving tyre of a four-wheel-drive vehicle towing a Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia (JBPM) boat during the National Day parade at Wisma Persekutuan in Kuala Terengganu, today (31 Aug).

The incident occurred at approximately 9.45 am.

His mother, Puteri Anis Athirah Wan Rosli, 36, from Chendering, said the family had arrived specifically because the boy had been excited since leaving home to see fire department assets on display.

The sequence unfolded when his seven-year-old sister, Che Ku Nur Amirah, ran forward to take photographs as the vehicle made one of several stops in front of Wisma Persekutuan.

The boy followed.

No Fractures, Under Monitoring

A firefighter on the ground moved to wave him aside before the vehicle resumed movement.

In that moment, the boy lost his footing, fell forward, and his left foot came to rest beneath the tyre as it began to roll.

Everything happened too fast, within seconds, Puteri Anis Athirah said at the emergency department of Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah (HSNZ).

I lifted him immediately.

X-ray results confirmed no fractures.

Paediatric specialists continued monitoring the boy’s condition as of Monday afternoon.

Puteri Anis Athirah said she did not hold the firefighters or any security personnel responsible.

They were managing safety and the movement of assets. This happened unintentionally because of my child’s own excitement at meeting his favourite team.

Police at the scene assisted in escorting the ambulance to HSNZ, arriving at approximately 10.15 am; the mother acknowledged their response.

Firefighters Break Formation For UAI

The 2026 Kuala Terengganu Merdeka Parade marked Malaysia’s 69th National Day with 119 contingents and an estimated 3,500 participants marching a three-kilometre route from Stadium Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah through Jalan Pejabat, Wisma Darul Iman, and Jalan Sultan Zainal Abidin before concluding at Dataran Utama Shahbandar.

The state-level celebration was attended by members of the Terengganu royal family and Menteri Besar Dato’ Seri Ir. Dr. Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

Sukhoi Su-30MKM fighter jets from No. 12 Squadron at Gong Kedak and aircraft from No. 18 Squadron at Butterworth conducted an aerial flypast over the city.

Festivities began the night before at Dataran Muara Utara, where the Royal Malaysian Navy Volunteer Reserve raised the national flag before a midnight fireworks display.

Popular preacher Ustaz Azhar Idrus attended both the midnight countdown and the morning parade, and his presence became its own event.

A squad of JBPM firefighters broke formation after completing their march to greet and photograph him on the sidelines — replicating what has become an annual tradition at Terengganu’s Merdeka celebrations.

Members of the Malaysian Armed Forces followed, surrounding him for handshakes and photographs while he stood filming the parade on his phone.

Based on original reporting by Sinar Harian.

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