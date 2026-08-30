[Watch] Five Malaysians Drove Home To Prove A Phone Can Keep Up

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Kedah at dusk.

Muar’s kampung streets.

Kampung Bharu between tradition and the city skyline.

Seremban after dark.

Melaka’s heritage corners in motion.

Five Malaysian photographers, five hometowns, one brief: show what the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G can do when pointed at the places that matter.

The campaign features creators Jufri Jamal, Firdaus Ahmad, Setokentangan, Jonathan Cheah and Azry Sairy, each returning to, or reimagining, a corner of Malaysia they know well.

Five Cities, Five Stories

Jufri Jamal took the phone back to Kedah, building a Reel that transitions from the sprawling calm of small-town afternoons into low-light rural streets at night. The footage leans on the Galaxy A57 5G’s Enhanced Nightography to hold sharpness and colour in scenes lit only by neighbourhood hangouts and passing headlights — no studio lighting required.

Firdaus Ahmad stayed closer to home in Muar, Johor, walking through the town’s nostalgic streets and stopping to document local merchants and its distinctive architectural character. His Reel makes a quiet argument: that Malaysia’s most compelling stories do not require a passport.

Setokentangan trained her lens on Kampung Bharu — the historic Malay enclave sitting directly beneath Kuala Lumpur’s skyline — capturing traditional wooden stilt houses against the backdrop of the KLCC Twin Towers. Her footage moves through candid evening moments, street food stalls and the complex, layered lighting that comes with shooting in a dense urban heritage zone.

Jonathan Cheah took Seremban after dark as a technical brief, identifying three locations and putting the Enhanced Nightography through deliberate stress tests: neon storefronts, moving car taillights, dim alleyways. The resulting footage demonstrates the phone’s handling of dynamic range, lens flare suppression and shadow detail without excessive digital grain.

Azry Sairy closed the series in Melaka, using the phone’s Video Digital Image Stabilisation to move fluidly through the city’s heritage streets — past trishaws, textured brick walls and colonial-era structures — while keeping footage smooth across changing light conditions. Azry, a mobile photography educator, framed his Reel around a single premise: that the Galaxy A57 5G allows a traveller to point, shoot and move on without carrying additional gear.

The Phone, The Price, The Lineup

The campaign was built around the phone’s 50-megapixel main camera, Optical Image Stabilisation, and Enhanced Nightography — Samsung’s low-light shooting feature positioned as the A-series’ headline capability for everyday users.

AI-assisted tools including Best Face and Object Eraser are also on board, backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Malaysia launched the Galaxy A57 5G in April, alongside the Galaxy A37 5G.

Effective 7 September, Samsung Malaysia announced a price restructuring across the lineup.

The Galaxy A57 5G’s top-tier 12GB + 512GB configuration moves to RM2,899, up RM200.

The mid-tier 12GB + 256GB variant holds at RM2,399. The entry-level 8GB + 256GB configuration sees a reduction of RM220 to RM2,099.

Samsung cited global component and memory chip cost pressures as the basis for the changes.

The Galaxy A27 5G, the budget-oriented addition to the 2026 A-series, arrived separately in June, powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor — a mid-range chip built for smooth everyday performance, handling social media, streaming and casual gaming without the premium price tag that comes with flagship-grade silicon.

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