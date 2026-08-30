A Hotel In Putrajaya Just Turned 10, 14 Of Its Staff Were There From Day One

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Le Méridien Putrajaya celebrated its tenth anniversary on Friday (28 Aug) with an evening soirée at the hotel — and the most pointed moment of the night had nothing to do with the awards.

Fourteen associates who joined the hotel when it opened in 2016 were recognised on stage before the ceremonial cutting of a 10-tier anniversary cake.

In an industry where staff turnover is a structural given, the number landed differently.

The evening was attended by Chua Choon Hwa, Deputy Secretary-General (Tourism) at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC); Dato’ Lee Yeow Seng, Group Chief Executive Officer of IOI Properties Group; and Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin.

General Manager Sonal Malik marked the occasion with a statement that was measured in delivery and pointed in implication.

“Over the past ten years, we have had the privilege of welcoming guests for many different moments, from stays and dining to meaningful connections and life’s most cherished occasions,” Malik said.

Each has become part of our story.

A Decade Measured in More Than One Way

The hotel has collected two industry recognitions in its tenth year: Best Lifestyle Hotel Experience at the Tourism Industry Awards 2026, and a listing for Le Mei, its signature Chinese restaurant, under Best Specialty Cuisine Restaurants at the HAPA Awards 2026 Series 2.

Le Méridien Putrajaya sits within the IOI City Mall integrated development — directly connected to what the hotel describes as the largest mall in Malaysia — and has positioned itself over the decade as a venue for accommodation, dining, weddings and business events alongside leisure travel.

The anniversary soirée fell three days before Malaysia’s 69th Independence Day.

The evening featured a commissioned artwork of the hotel by artist Nor Asyikin Abdullah and a live painting performance by Syamsul Addenno of OnWall Enterprise.

The completed live artwork was presented by Malik to Lee at the close of the evening.

To extend the anniversary beyond the soirée, the hotel has released a limited-time collection of stay and dining packages under the Decade of Moments and The Art of 10 banners, spanning accommodation, afternoon tea, a 10-course degustation at Le Mei and anniversary buffets at Latest Recipe and Latitude 02.

READ MORE: Inside IOI Properties’ Solar-Powered Revolution: How Malaysia’s Biggest Mall Is Leading The Climate Fight

All photos taken by the writer.

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