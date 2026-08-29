[Watch] Thousands Came For The Merdeka Parade, They Stayed For The Cat

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The National Day full rehearsal at Dataran Putrajaya on Saturday (29 Aug) drew thousands of spectators, a military parade, and at least one cat who appeared entirely unbothered by all of it.

King Oyen, a six-year-old orange cat dressed in a Jalur Gemilang-themed shirt, a matching tanjak, and a pair of sunglasses, arrived with his owner Siti Zalifah Abdul Aziz, 53, and proceeded to sit beside her in full view of the crowd — calm, composed, and apparently comfortable with the attention.

Spectators had begun arriving as early as 6.30 am.

King Oyen was among them.

He really enjoys it. He is completely used to large crowds and cameras — in fact, he loves posing for them.

She noted that local pet stores sponsor his custom patriotic outfits each year, ensuring a fresh look for every celebration.

@bernamatvofficial Seekor kucing baka American Shorthair dikenali sebagai King Oyen mencuri tumpuan pada raptai penuh Sambutan Hari Kebangsaan 2026 di Dataran Putrajaya, bergaya dengan kemeja, tanjak bermotif Jalur Gemilang dan kaca mata hitam. 📹 Nazahiyah Mohd Hidzir #digitalbernamatv #kingoyen #hkhm2026 #harikebangsaan2026 ♬ original sound – Bernama TV

From Anxious to Confident: How King Oyen Became a Merdeka Celebration Regular

This marks the fourth consecutive year King Oyen has attended Merdeka festivities, following prior appearances in Kuala Lumpur and at state-level celebrations in Kuantan.

His composure, Siti said, was built gradually — through years of outdoor activities including canoeing, dragon boating, cycling, and horseback riding.

Once he felt safe with us, he naturally became comfortable around people. Now, he actually loves being in the middle of crowds.

For Siti, the annual tradition carries a straightforward purpose.

“I believe in instilling the national spirit in every way we can,” she said.

I am just proud that even my ‘baby’ can join in sharing the Merdeka joy.

Additional reporting by The Star.

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