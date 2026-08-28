Ridhuan Tee Walks Through Cheras, Sees Hong Kong

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A Malaysian Chinese Muslims convert preacher walked through Cheras and saw a problem.

The local authorities, he said, were nowhere to be found.

Ridhuan Tee Abdullah, whose name was Tee Chuan Seng before he converted, posted on Threads on Wednesday (26 August) that commercial signboards around Cheras LeisureMall displayed little or no Bahasa Melayu.

The sheer volume of such signboards had created a situation that looked, in his words, “like Hong Kong.”

Where are the authorities?

He said Bahasa Melayu had fallen to third place on commercial signage in the area and questioned whether local authorities were “sleeping” while the situation continued.

The post came days after Tee raised a similar concern about promotional banners for the Hungry Ghost Festival, which he said also did not include Bahasa Melayu.

Concerns Over Selective Enforcement and Public Space Management

Cheras LeisureMall sits in one of Kuala Lumpur’s most densely Chinese-populated commercial corridors.

Signboard regulations under the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) require Bahasa Melayu to appear prominently on commercial signage.

Enforcement, however, is at the authority’s discretion.

Tee also raised a separate grievance in the same post: roadside stalls occupying pedestrian walkways and road space in the area.

He said the issue pointed to broader failures in how public space was being managed.

Roadside stalls, pedestrian walkways — they just set up their stalls there as they please, he wrote.

But if it is a Malay-owned stall, they are quick to tear it down.

The Signboards Were Not the Story Online

Online responses to Tee’s post focused less on the signboards and more on questioning his motives.

Many commenters questioned his motives, suggesting the post was designed to court a Malay audience rather than address a genuine regulatory concern.

He still has a Chinese name, but the way he oppresses the Chinese is extreme, said one user.

It is very clear he is hungry for support from the Malay community, maybe for content, maybe for profit.

Others echoed the sentiment.

“This species is ultra-desperate for Malay support and intends to divide us all,” wrote another. “I hope the Malay community can see the bad intentions here.”

Several non-Malay commenters said Ridhuan’s conduct reflected poorly on the religion he represented.

He spoils the image of this religion and makes a lot of Chinese misunderstand it.

A small number of commenters expressed support for the original post, with one thanking Tee for “speaking up for the Chinese community”, though the comment appeared to be ironic in context.

Multiple users described Tee’s posts as performative, calculated to generate controversy and maximise reach among Malay audiences.

READ MORE: Ridhuan Tee Asks Why Hungry Ghost Festival Banner Not In BM; The Ghosts Were Not Available For Comment

READ MORE: Iconic Ipoh Sign With Chinese Characters A Hoax, Says City Council

READ MORE: Dr M Claims All Signboards At Unknown Mall In Chinese With English Translations – “I Felt I Was In China”

TRP has reached out to DBKL for comment and is awaiting a response.

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