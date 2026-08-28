Pos Malaysia Turned A Stamp Into A Love Letter To All 14 States, and Sold It For RM35.20

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The national postal service has partnered with Malaysian lifestyle brand APOM to release a special stamp collection for Malaysia Day — and the building where it will first go on sale used to be the place Malaysians went to post letters before the internet made that feel unnecessary.

‘A Tapestry of Malaysia’ features 14 designs, one for each state and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, drawn from APOM’s #empatbelas initiative, which has been commissioning Malaysian designers to illustrate state pride for six years.

The designs cover recognisably Malaysian themes without being generic: Johor’s heritage architecture, Kelantan’s Wayang Kulit, Negeri Sembilan’s Tarian Lilin, Terengganu’s Wau Dodo Helang, Sabah’s biodiversity, Sarawak’s cultural motifs, and Kuala Lumpur’s urban landmarks, among others.

The full collection is priced at RM35.20 and includes a sheetlet of all 14 stamps, a First Day Cover with special cancellation, an exclusive postcard, an informational flyer and a folder.

Pre-orders open on the Pos Malaysia online store from 1 September.

Physical sales begin on 16 September at APOM’s flagship store at Pejabat Pos Besar Lama — the former Kuala Lumpur General Post Office — before rolling out to 90 Philatelic Bureaus nationwide from 17 September, while stocks last.

Where the Letters Used to Go

APOM will also release accompanying merchandise priced between RM8 and RM68, including T-shirts, notebooks, postcards and tote bags, available at APOM outlets including Bangsar Village 1, Central Market, The Campus and Bank Negara Museum and Art Gallery since 24 August.

Englishman Charles Brewer, Group Chief Executive Officer of Pos Malaysia Berhad, said stamps are a powerful part of that story.

They may be small, but they carry the identity, memories and pride of a nation.

Chantelle Teoh, Founder of APOM, said the #empatbelas initiative began as a platform for Malaysian designers to express state pride.

Seeing the initiative now become part of Pos Malaysia’s annual Malaysia Day stamp issue is a milestone we are extremely proud of.

The launch also marks the opening of APOM’s flagship store at the former Kuala Lumpur General Post Office — a heritage building that once connected Malaysians through letters and postage, now repurposed as a retail space selling stamps and tote bags.

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