Nepal Floods: Official List Names 51 Missing Malaysians, As Families Turn To Social Media To Reach Loved Ones

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When catastrophic flooding severed roads, bridges, and telecommunications across Rasuwa on Wednesday morning (26 Aug), a Malaysian woman identified on Threads as isfarrina (Iffarina) published a public appeal for her younger brother, who was on an expedition to Annapurna Base Camp (ABC).

The family had no way to reach him.

The Malaysian Embassy in Kathmandu confirmed his name did not appear on any casualty list — but could not verify he was physically safe.

Iffarina did not even know which travel agency had arranged his trip, leaving the family with no ground contact.

Her post reached Muhammad Hafizal Hamidon, a freelance Malaysian tour guide stationed inside the Annapurna trekking loop at the time, and on Thursday morning (27 Aug), Muhammad Hafizal replied directly.

I’m currently at the Annapurna Base Camp trekking area. Everything is fine here. Maybe she doesn’t have internet.

He clarified that the deadly flooding was concentrated in Langtang and Rasuwa — hundreds of kilometres from Annapurna — and that the ABC route was untouched but blanketed by region-wide power and mobile network outages.

Hours later, Threads user @zlmifjrl posted a selfie of her brother directly to her thread, saying he was fine.

“Kami okay sahaja di sini, talian tak kuat sangat di base camp ini.” (We are okay here, the connection is just not very strong at this base camp.)

In the selfie, the brother was safe, smiling and unharmed.

Who Is Safe, Who Is Not

The confirmed safe and the confirmed missing now sit in sharp contrast.

Outside the flood zone:

Datuk N. Mohanadas’ group — 39 Malaysians, 4 Singaporeans, and 3 Canadians led by the veteran Everest climber — had already crossed into Tibet before the floods struck. The group is continuing its Mount Kailash pilgrimage as scheduled.

— 39 Malaysians, 4 Singaporeans, and 3 Canadians led by the veteran Everest climber — had already crossed into Tibet before the floods struck. The group is continuing its Mount Kailash pilgrimage as scheduled. Annapurna Base Camp trekkers — an estimated 65 to 70 Malaysians on the ABC loop, including Iffarina’s brother, are confirmed safe but facing severe connectivity disruptions.

Still uncontactable inside the disaster zone:

The Fishtail Tours pilgrimage group — 17 to 26 Malaysian pilgrims, including 74-year-old V. Krishnan , were physically queuing at the Rasuwagadhi border checkpoint to cross into Tibet at 8:30 AM on 26 August — the exact moment the floodwaters surged through.

— 17 to 26 Malaysian pilgrims, including 74-year-old , were physically queuing at the Rasuwagadhi border checkpoint to cross into Tibet at 8:30 AM on 26 August — the exact moment the floodwaters surged through. Team Loe — a 10-person Malaysian expedition that includes two senior Bomba officers, Mohd Sani Harul and Mohd Fakhrul Munir Mohd Isa, was travelling by 4WD through a deep mountain valley approximately 81 kilometres from the border when contact was lost.

The Two Bomba Officers

The presence of two senior fire and rescue officers among the missing carries its own weight.

Mohd Sani serves as Deputy Director of Bomba’s Planning and Research Division and is a former Selangor Operations Director.

Mohd Fakhrul Munir is a Fire and Rescue Department’s Special Air Unit (PASKUB) officer and professional climber based at Subang Airport.

Neither was on a technical climb.

Both were passengers in a jeep convoy heading toward Everest Base Camp (EBC) along the Tibetan highway when the river rose.

Bomba Director-General Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad confirmed both men remain uncontactable.

Government Response

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan confirmed the Malaysian Embassy in Kathmandu is cross-checking travel manifests with Nepalese authorities.

Emergency officers from the Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, are being redeployed to Kathmandu to reinforce ground coordination.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has placed the National Security Council and rescue teams on standby.

Nepal has deployed military and police SAR teams alongside helicopters to the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river corridors.

Persistent poor weather continues to hamper operations.

Nepal’s Tourism Department has separately published a list of 668 tourists from multiple countries recorded as out of contact following the Bhote Koshi floods — shared via the Facebook page Everest Today and updated as of 2:15 PM Thursday (27 Aug).

Of that figure, 51 are identified as Malaysian nationals, distributed across four agencies: Leaf Holiday (22 persons), Fishtail (19 persons), Dream Tibet Travel and Tour (9 persons), and Kailash Journey (1 person).

The nine individuals listed under Dream Tibet Travel and Tour include the two Bomba officers and seven members of Team Loe.

The Nepal Tourism Department figure of 51 Malaysians diverges from Wisma Putra’s latest count of 55 — a discrepancy that has not been officially reconciled.

Families of uncontactable Malaysians are directed to email passport and travel details to mwkathmandu@kln.gov.my.

READ MORE: Nepal Floods Cut Off 55 Malaysians, Among Them, Two Of Malaysia’s Most Experienced Rescue Officers

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