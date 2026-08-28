KL-Based Photojournalist Posted Uncensored Footage Of Dead Flood Victim Being Robbed, Even As 55 Malaysians Were Reported Missing In Nepal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Kuala Lumpur-based photojournalist known as Syahrin Aziz (@syahrin on Threads and Instagram) posted an uncensored video on Thursday (27 Aug) showing two men removing gold earrings from the mud-covered body of a woman killed in Nepal’s Bhotekoshi-Trishuli river floods.

The post carried no credit for the original footage.

The video had been circulating before Syahrin posted it.

By the time it reached the Nepali police, his post alone had been shared 17,300 times.

Officers identified and arrested both suspects in Bharatpur the same day.

The men were identified as Madan Gurung, 25, originally from Nawalparasi, and Umesh Chaudhary, 38, originally from Sunsari. According to police, the two had approached the victim’s body — swept downstream by floodwaters — with a stick. One held her head. The other removed her gold earrings.

Chitwan Police Chief SP Rameshwar Paudel stated that looting and inhumane acts targeting disaster victims or the deceased would face strict legal accountability.

(Pix: Threads screengrab)

Unidentified Victim, No Credit, Families Still Waiting

The victim remains unidentified; her family has not been located.

The floods that swept her body downstream are the same disaster that has left 55 Malaysian nationals uncontactable in Nepal’s Rasuwa district — among them two of Malaysia’s most senior fire and rescue officers.

At the time the post was shared, their families were still waiting for news.

For a Malaysian audience specifically, the stakes were higher still; at the time of posting, 55 of their own were unaccounted for in the same disaster.

The story — two men arrested within 24 hours for looting a flood victim — is fully told without the footage itself.

Graphic footage of an unidentified female flood victim, posted without warning into that context, was not neutral content.

What The Comments Said, And What They Did Not

The post attracted comments in several languages.

Commenters responded with confusion, disbelief, and in one case a xenophobic broadside against migrant communities in Malaysia.

One commenter noted that arrests had been made and dropped a news link.

Every commenter responded to what was inside the video, but nobody responded to the act of posting it.

The post had 17,300 shares.

But the follow-up question matters more: should the video be posted on social media at all?

Posting unedited footage of a deceased person being mistreated strips away the victim’s final right to privacy and dignity.

The Video Did Not Need To Be Public

That is a harm no share count justifies.

Beyond the victim, unedited graphic footage of this nature traumatises audiences, desensitises the public to disaster deaths over time, and breaches the terms of service of every major platform on which it has appeared, including Threads, Meta, and X.

The video’s role in the arrests does not change this calculus.

The footage reached police because it spread — not because it needed to be public.

The same outcome could have been achieved by reporting the video directly and privately to authorities, as recommended by press ethics bodies and platform safety guidelines alike.

For newsrooms and content creators covering this story, the guidance is consistent: describe the incident, report the arrests, and if visual reference is necessary, use heavily censored stills that obscure the victim’s identity entirely.

READ MORE: Nepal Floods Cut Off 55 Malaysians, Among Them, Two Of Malaysia’s Most Experienced Rescue Officers

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.