[Watch] Malaysians Lose Contact In Nepal Floods: Videos Show Roads And Buildings Swallowed By Floodwaters And Mud Near China Border

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Several Malaysians remain uncontactable after severe flooding and mudslides struck Nepal’s mountainous border region, as videos circulating online show roads and buildings engulfed by thick mud and fast-moving water.

The disaster affected the area around Gyirong Port, a major land crossing between Nepal and Tibet, China.

A severe mudslide devastated the crossing, cutting off road access, electricity and communication networks.

The damage has made it difficult for people in the affected area to contact relatives or authorities, while rescue teams face challenging terrain and disrupted transport links.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wisma Putra, officially released a statement confirming that they have lost contact with 11 Malaysian citizens.

Additionally, subsequent situational updates from the Nepal Tourism Board raised that number slightly, stating that 17 Malaysians are among the foreign nationals currently uncontactable.

Their status has not been confirmed.

Authorities say widespread damage to communications infrastructure has hampered efforts to reach them.

Videos Show Extent Of Damage

Videos circulating online show the scale and speed of flooding and landslides in the affected areas.

One widely shared CCTV clip, reportedly filmed at facilities near Gyirong Port, shows people moving through the border crossing before a surge of brown floodwater, mud, rocks and debris sweeps through the mountain valley.

The torrent appears to engulf roads, cargo trucks and multi-storey buildings before dust and debris fill the frame.

Other footage shows people scrambling up steps and embankments to reach higher ground as mud and water rush through nearby walkways and structures.

Aerial images released by rescue and military teams show homes and hotels partly buried in mud, while sections of roads and bridges appear to have been washed away or badly damaged.

Footage filmed downstream shows swollen rivers carrying trees, wreckage and thick mud, with damaged vehicles and debris scattered along the banks.

The destruction has made access to the affected areas difficult, while power and telecommunications outages have left many people cut off.

Individual social media videos should be treated with caution until their date, location and source are independently verified.

Videos Show Scale Of Destruction

Videos shared online show muddy torrents tearing through parts of the border area, swallowing roads and surrounding structures.

The footage highlights why access to the affected zone remains difficult: key routes appear to have been washed away or blocked by debris, while power and telecommunications outages have left many people cut off.

Individual videos circulating on social media should be treated with caution unless their location and timing have been independently verified.

The Malaysian Embassy in Kathmandu is coordinating with local authorities and emergency responders to locate affected Malaysians.

Wisma Putra has urged Malaysians in Nepal to register through the e-Konsular portal and to contact the embassy if they need assistance.

Emergency contact: Malaysian Embassy in Kathmandu

Tel: +977 980 100 8000

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