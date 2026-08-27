The First ‘Negaraku’ Choir Had Just Three Months To Learn Malaysia’s New Anthem

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the months before Malaya gained independence in 1957, a local music teacher was given a short deadline: assemble a choir, teach its members a new anthem and prepare them for a recording that would be heard across the country.

The group later became known as the Merdeka Choir.

According to accounts cited in the 2019 short film Getaran Pertama, the choir had more than 40 members drawn from different ethnic backgrounds, including Malays, Chinese, Indians and Eurasians.

Many were recruited from schools and church choirs around Kuala Lumpur.

Some had little or no formal musical training.

Their task was to record the first choral version of Negaraku, which was adopted as the national anthem ahead of independence on 31 August, 1957.

A Choir For A New Country

Radio Malaya music supervisor Ahmad Merican was among those involved in preparing the anthem for broadcast, according to accounts of the project.

He enlisted local music teacher Andrew Anthony “Tony” Fonseka to form and conduct the choir.

Fonseka reportedly had about three months to recruit and train its members.

The singers were taught the melody, harmonies and Malay pronunciation for the recording.

Alfonso Soliano, a composer and pianist of Filipino descent, accompanied the choir on piano.

The recording was subsequently broadcast by Radio Malaya and used at public occasions in the years after independence, according to the accounts.

The Story Was Recreated In 2019

The choir’s history was later adapted into Getaran Pertama, a National Day short film commissioned by Axiata Group Berhad and Celcom Axiata Berhad in 2019.

The film reconstructed how singers from different backgrounds came together to perform Negaraku.

It also highlighted a little-known part of the anthem’s early history.

Before it became a routine part of school assemblies, sporting events and official ceremonies, it had to be learned and recorded by a newly assembled group of Malaysians.

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Jazz Father Left, Thailand Gave Him A Royal Honour, And His Grandchildren Will Finally Perform His Music At The MPO

READ MORE: [Watch] The Secret Chinese Life Of Malaysia’s National Anthem

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.