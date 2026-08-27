PM’s Merdeka Eve Address Moves From Dataran Merdeka To PICC Due To Haze

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Malaysia’s Majlis Amanat Perdana Hari Kebangsaan 2026, scheduled for 9.30 pm on 30 August, will be moved from Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur to the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) due to the current haze situation.

The Communications Ministry’s National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations working committee said the move was made to safeguard the health, safety and comfort of guests and the public, while ensuring the event proceeds smoothly.

The committee said the relocation would not affect the programme or the spirit of the National Day celebration.

A decision on the National Day 2026 parade will be made after assessments by the Health Ministry (KKM), Department of Environment (JAS) and the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MET), it added.

The public was advised to follow official Health Ministry updates and health guidance on haze conditions.

Haze Blankets Malaysia As Unhealthy API Readings Spread

Malaysia is experiencing a worsening haze crisis, with several regions recording “unhealthy” Air Pollutant Index (API) readings.

The worst-affected areas are in Sarawak and the Klang Valley, where the haze has been attributed to transboundary smoke from fires in Kalimantan and Sumatra, Indonesia, compounded by prolonged dry weather.

According to the latest data released by JAS, at 4pm on Thursday (Aug 27), the highest API readings were concentrated in Sarawak and central Peninsular Malaysia.

More than 400 hotspots have reportedly been detected in Kalimantan and Sumatra. Prevailing winds have carried smoke across the Malacca Strait, affecting parts of both Peninsular and East Malaysia.

The prolonged dry spell has also left peatlands across the region highly vulnerable to fires.

Authorities have linked the conditions to El Niño, although this should be attributed to the relevant meteorological agency if officially confirmed.

Authorities Prepare Cloud Seeding As Health Concerns Rise

Malaysia is expected to send a diplomatic note to Indonesia urging it to take urgent action to contain the fires.

Authorities are also preparing for cloud-seeding operations if API readings remain above 150 for more than 24 hours.

Schools and educational institutions in affected areas may suspend outdoor activities or close if air quality deteriorates further, in line with existing Education Ministry (KPM) guidelines.

Health officials have also reported an increase in cases involving respiratory problems and eye irritation.

READ MORE: All Schools And Educational Institutions To Halt Outdoor Activities If API Exceeds 100

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