Kuala Lumpur Becomes An All-Three-Flagship-Aircraft Emirates Market

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Emirates will deploy its new Airbus A350 aircraft daily on its Dubai-Kuala Lumpur route from 1 September, expanding Premium Economy options for travellers flying from Malaysia.

The A350 will operate as flights EK344 and EK345, joining Emirates’ retrofitted Boeing 777 service on EK346 and EK347.

The move means Kuala Lumpur passengers can fly on all three of Emirates’ flagship aircraft types: the A350, Airbus A380 and upgraded Boeing 777.

The A350 will have 28 Premium Economy seats, raising Emirates’ daily Premium Economy capacity from Kuala Lumpur to 52 seats when combined with the Boeing 777 service.

The aircraft will also feature:

32 lie-flat Business Class seats in a 1-2-1 layout

in a 1-2-1 layout 28 Premium Economy seats

238 Economy Class seats

Wireless charging in Business Class

4K and 4K HDR inflight entertainment screens

Wi-Fi powered by ViaSat’s Global Xpress satellite network

Aircraft configuration may change because of operational requirements.

A New Aircraft, But The Route Remains Familiar

Emirates has operated in Malaysia since 1996 and currently runs 21 weekly flights between Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Dubai.

The airline said the A350 service would allow passengers travelling on EK344 and EK345 to connect through Dubai to more than 20 destinations served by its A350 network, including Istanbul, Lyon and Frankfurt.

Emirates Country Manager in Malaysia Saeed Mubarak said the airline was expanding its products in Malaysia as it marked 30 years of services to Kuala Lumpur.

Together with our A380 operations, this means customers travelling from Malaysia will have access to all three of our flagship aircraft types.

For travellers, the change is straightforward: more Premium Economy seats will be available every day, while the new A350 adds another aircraft option on the Kuala Lumpur-Dubai route.

The biggest difference may be felt by passengers seeking a step up from Economy without booking Business Class, as Premium Economy capacity is now spread across two daily Emirates services.

READ MORE: No Passport Needed For This Flight: Malaysia Airlines Sets Up Cabin Experience At MATTA Fair

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