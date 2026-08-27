JKR Says Pos Menson Road Works are Unfinished, Road Now Higher Than Some Front Doors Is “Not The Final Condition”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A road resurfacing project in Pos Menson that residents said has left parts of the road higher than their front doors is still incomplete, according to the Public Works Department (JKR).

In a response to a complaint, JKR Cameron Highlands said the road’s current condition “does not yet reflect the final condition” because several works remain unfinished.

The department said the outstanding works include the construction of earth drains, road shoulders, and final finishing and surface works.

Residents of the Orang Asli Semai village had told TRP that a new concrete layer was laid over an existing road they considered to be in acceptable condition.

They said they had objected to the concrete overlay during the contractor’s survey stage and asked that the works not proceed in that form, arguing that the existing road did not require resurfacing.

The new surface had raised the road by an estimated 10cm to 20cm, leaving it above some compound entrances and front doors.

They cited concerns that water could flow towards homes and that the raised edge could affect access for elderly residents and children.

Final Inspection Pending As Drainage Work Remains

JKR said it had investigated the complaint and found that the road falls under its village-road maintenance responsibility.

It said the remaining work would take into account drainage, access to residents’ premises and road-user safety.

A final inspection will be carried out once all works are completed to ensure that it meets the technical requirements and the scope of work set.

The department also apologised for the inconvenience caused.

JKR did not state a completion date for the project.

Its response did not address residents’ account that they had objected during the contractor’s survey stage, or their question over why the existing road required resurfacing.

READ MORE: “Is This Just To Spend The Allocation?” Orang Asli Village Gets A Road Nobody Asked For, Now Higher Than Their Front Doors

READ MORE: [Photos] Cameron Highlands: The Paradox Of Malaysia’s Happiest Place

READ MORE: Cameron’s Last Unspoilt River: A Visit Worth Your While

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.