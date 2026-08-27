Flying From Haneda? Domestic Bags Now Need To Be Checked 30 minutes Before Departure

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Passengers flying domestically from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport will need to check in their baggage at least 30 minutes before departure from 1 September, under a revised deadline announced by major Japanese airlines.

The change applies to checked baggage, rather than all passenger check-in procedures.

Previously, baggage could generally be checked in up to 20 minutes before departure for affected domestic services.

The Scheduled Airlines Association of Japan said the earlier deadline is intended to give ground staff more time to move baggage to aircraft as operations expand at Haneda.

The reported change covers domestic services operated by ANA, Japan Airlines, Air Do, Solaseed Air, StarFlyer and Japan Transocean Air.

Skymark Airlines will continue to accept checked baggage up to 20 minutes before departure, according to reports.

Passengers should check their airline’s conditions before travelling, as check-in, baggage-drop and boarding-gate deadlines may differ.

Why The Change Matters For Malaysian Travellers

The rule is relevant to Malaysian visitors taking domestic flights within Japan, including services from Haneda to Sapporo, Osaka, Okinawa and other cities.

It does not automatically apply to direct international flights between Haneda and Kuala Lumpur.

International passengers should refer to their airline’s baggage-drop and check-in deadlines, which may be earlier than the domestic requirement.

For travellers carrying only cabin baggage, the separate check-in and boarding-gate cut-off times remain relevant.

The change means the last-minute domestic airport routine now has one less margin: bags must be handed over 30 minutes before departure, even when the passenger is already at the terminal.

Japan Sees Record Numbers Of Malaysian Visitors

Japan is unbelievably popular with Malaysian travellers right now, experiencing a massive tourism boom.

According to data from the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO), more than 630,000 Malaysians travelled to Japan in 2025.

The figure was a record high and represented a 25 per cent increase from the previous year.

Several factors have supported demand among Malaysian travellers:

A weaker yen: The currency has lowered the ringgit cost of spending on accommodation, food, shopping and local transport, although prices vary by destination and season.

The currency has lowered the ringgit cost of spending on accommodation, food, shopping and local transport, although prices vary by destination and season. Visa-free entry: Malaysian passport holders may enter Japan without a visa for short-term stays of up to 90 days, subject to Japanese immigration requirements.

Malaysian passport holders may enter Japan without a visa for short-term stays of up to 90 days, subject to Japanese immigration requirements. More Muslim-friendly facilities: Major destinations including Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto have expanded access to halal dining, prayer spaces and accommodation that caters to Muslim travellers.

For Malaysian tourists travelling beyond Tokyo, the growing demand also means domestic flights, rail services and popular attractions can be busier during school holidays and peak travel seasons.

READ MORE: No Passport Needed For This Flight: Malaysia Airlines Sets Up Cabin Experience At MATTA Fair

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