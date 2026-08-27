Bank Negara Fines Setel RM637,500: e-Wallet Operator Faulted Over Sanctions-List Checks

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Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has imposed a RM637,500 administrative monetary penalty on Setel Ventures Sdn Bhd for breaches of targeted financial sanctions requirements.

The central bank announced the enforcement action on Wednesday (26 August).

It said the penalty was imposed on 15 April and paid in full on 6 May.

Setel, which operates as a non-bank e-money issuer and registered merchant acquirer, is required to comply with rules designed to prevent sanctioned individuals and entities from accessing Malaysia’s financial system.

BNM said Setel had failed to promptly update its sanctions-screening database after the publication of the government’s Domestic List.

The list identifies persons and entities subject to targeted financial sanctions under Malaysian law.

The Three Compliance Failures

BNM said Setel’s failures involved three parts of the screening process:

Database updates

Setel did not immediately update its sanctions database after the Domestic List was published. Screening existing users

It did not conduct comprehensive screening of its existing customer database against the updated list. Checking possible matches

It did not adequately investigate whether potential matches identified by its systems were true matches.

BNM attributed the breaches to gaps in Setel’s internal procedures and automated screening systems.

The issue came to the central bank’s attention after Setel made a self-report involving specified entities, according to the regulatory notice.

Setel Rectified Gaps, BNM says

BNM said Setel took remedial action after identifying the matter, including rectifying the gaps and strengthening its internal controls.

The central bank’s notice did not state that Setel had intentionally financed terrorism or processed prohibited transactions.

The penalty relates to compliance failures in the systems meant to identify and prevent such activity.

Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia Berhad and Standard Chartered Saadiq Berhad were also penalised RM132,000 each in separate actions over failures to promptly update their sanctions-screening databases, BNM said.

The enforcement actions involve both an e-wallet operator and banks, and underscore the requirement for financial institutions to keep sanctions-screening systems current.

For customers, the measures are aimed at keeping sanctioned and illicit actors out of payment systems, while stronger verification may also support wider safeguards against financial crime.

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