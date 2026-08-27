120 4WDs, One Tiger Reserve Plan: Sold-Out Pahang Convoy Signs Habitat Project Deal

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More than 200 participants in 120 four-wheel-drive vehicles are set to travel through Pahang from 13 to 18 September in the sold-out Malayan Xpedition 2026, which By The Billions says is linked to a habitat-enrichment project for the Malayan tiger.

The Malaysian automotive media and experiential brand, also known as BTB, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Enggang Management Services and the Al-Sultan Abdullah Royal Tiger Reserve, or ASARTR, for a 12-month project beginning in September.

The project will involve procuring, planting and monitoring fig-tree saplings.

BTB said it will buy the saplings from the ASARTR Central Nursery in Kampung Mat Daling, Jerantut.

Its field teams will monitor the trees for a year and replace saplings that do not survive.

The project is intended to support biodiversity and the prey base for the Malayan tiger, which is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

A Conservation Project Alongside A Convoy

The 630km Malayan Xpedition will travel from the Klang Valley to Cherating, passing through parts of Pahang.

BTB said its 120-vehicle convoy will remain on permitted, pre-existing logging roads under the oversight of the Jerantut District Forestry Department.

No new trails would be created, and no vehicles would enter core tiger habitat.

The expedition will be supported by sweep vehicles, recovery equipment, mechanics, medical teams and satellite communications.

BTB also listed low-impact measures including the use of established tracks, tree-saver straps for winching, waste pack-out requirements and controlled convoy speeds.

The expedition is scheduled to begin with a public flag-off from PARC, Subang Jaya and conclude in Cherating.

The route includes the Tembeling River basin, a largely forested area in Pahang associated with river communities and access routes to Taman Negara.

Participants will use local homestays, boat services and vendors, including those in Kampung Kuala Sat.

Adventure Festival Opens Before Flag-Off

Participants will undergo vehicle inspections on 12 September during Adventure Festival 2026, a free-entry outdoor and 4WD event at PARC.

BTB said the festival, previously known as 4Wheel Fest, will include displays of modified 4WD vehicles and camping equipment, an outdoor gear marketplace and cooking events.

The festival will run from 9 am to 7 pm, following an outdoor fitness session at 8 am.

Two lucky-draw sessions will be held during the day, with prizes worth up to RM150,000.

A Toyota Land Cruiser Prado MX90 is listed as the main giveaway, scheduled for 5.30 pm.

The Malayan Xpedition convoy is scheduled to depart from PARC the following day.

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