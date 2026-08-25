No Passport Needed For This Flight: Malaysia Airlines Sets Up Cabin Experience At MATTA Fair

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Malaysia Airlines will set up Economy and Business Class cabin displays at next month’s MATTA Fair, where visitors can view the seats before deciding where to fly.

The airline will also offer fares of up to 25% off selected Malaysia Airlines and Firefly flights.

At the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), the experience begins with a seat on the ground.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) said its MAG Arena will occupy about 46,000 sq ft of space at the venue.

The pavilion will include cabin displays, travel technology, airline promotions and the inaugural Destination Parade.

MAG chief commercial officer of airline business Dersenish Aresandiran said tourism boards and cultural representatives from destinations across its network will take part in the parade.

Visitors can also take part in sports-related activities involving Manchester United legends, Johor Darul Ta’zim players and national footballers.

Details of access and appearances will be announced through Malaysia Airlines’ social-media channels.

Fares, Upgrades and Holiday Packages

Malaysia Airlines and Firefly will offer up to 25% off selected Economy and Business Class fares across their networks during the campaign period.

Enrich members will receive priority access from 1 to 2 September, with an additional 5% discount on bookings.

Other offers cover seat selection, extra baggage and upgrade bids, which allow Economy Class passengers to bid for a Business Class seat.

Holiday packages will also be available through Journify, Malaysia Airlines’ travel marketplace, and MHholidays, its holiday-package platform.

MAG said its airline promotions will also be offered online.

306 Organisations, No More Exhibition Space

MATTA president Nigel Wong said the fair will occupy 10 exhibition halls and feature 306 participating organisations.

He said all available exhibition space had been booked, while other organisations remained on a waiting list.

The fair will run daily from 10 am to 9 pm.

Free shuttle services will operate from KL Sentral and Sunway Putra Mall to MITEC.

A surprise performance is scheduled for 6 September, with details to be announced on MATTA Fair’s Instagram account.

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