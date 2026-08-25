HK Actor’s New SS2 Roast Meat Restaurant Closes Days After Opening, Set To Reopen 26 Aug

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Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung’s newly opened roast meat restaurant in SS2 has been temporarily ordered to close after Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) found that part of its kitchen was using public space behind the premises.

Six Hub Roast House had opened on 14 August and 10 days later, it was told to stop operating.

The back lane became the reason the new restaurant had to close.

The restaurant said in a social-media post that it was ordered to close from 1pm on Monday (24 August) and would reopen on Wednesday (26 August) after making the required changes.

It said the authorities found that part of its kitchen was occupying an area designated as public space.

Yeung said that items had been placed in the back lane following the restaurant’s opening.

Perhaps we had too many things after the opening, so some of them were placed at the back.

He said the authorities instructed the outlet to move the items into its warehouse.

MBPJ Cites Back-Lane Food Handling Complaints

Petaling Jaya councillor Loh Y Lun said MBPJ officers had inspected businesses along SS2 Road 66 after receiving complaints from residents and council cleaners.

He said the complaints involved restaurants preparing food and washing items in back lanes.

Loh said businesses found to have breached regulations, with evidence available, were issued penalties and faced enforcement action.

He did not name any outlet in his post.

The council member said cooking and cleaning in back lanes were unhygienic and would not be tolerated.

A New Business, A Short Pause

The SS2 outlet is Yeung’s first venture into the food business and serves Hong Kong-style roast meat.

Fulfilling a long-held personal aspiration to run a traditional Hong Kong-style roast meat establishment, the actor had been highly hands-on—personally clearing tables and serving customers—since its grand opening.

The restaurant said it expected to resume operations after completing the adjustments required by the authorities.

The temporary setback came during a busy month for Yeung in Malaysia, closely following his lavish wedding to long-time partner and Malaysian model Lisa Ch’ng in Kuala Lumpur on 2 August.

Veteran Hong Kong actress Nancy Sit was a guest at his wedding—she is currently in Malaysia filming a Lunar New Year movie titled A Bit Crazy Journey.

He will be returning to Hong Kong next month to resume his TVB filming projects.

Malaysia has also drawn other Hong Kong celebrities into business, including actors Hugo Ng and Lily Chung, who launched 9 Kopitiam outlets in the Klang Valley.

Veteran actor Liu Wai-hung also opened Restoran Ling Long, an old-school hawker-style noodle eatery launched in mid-February that went viral on Malaysian social media shortly after its opening.

Actress Amy Yip has announced a durian-themed boutique hotel in Penang, while singer and actor Joe Tay has established an entertainment and artist-management business in Kuala Lumpur.

READ MORE: From Category III To Five Stars: Amy Yip Returns To Penang With A Second Durian Hotel — And Higher Stakes

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