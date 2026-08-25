Boy Sleeps In Car With Mum For Weeks, Asks When They Can Rent A Home

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A Malaysian mother said her nine-year-old son first asked whether she was okay before asking when they could rent a house.

The pair had been sleeping in their car and relying largely on instant noodles while she looked for a place they could afford to rent, according to her posts on Threads.

He asked about a house.

Then he said his body hurt from sleeping in the car.

In a video posted on 16 Aug, the boy said: “Mum, are you okay? Aren’t you going to rent a house? My body hurts from sleeping in the car because I cannot sleep.”

Mother Said He Rarely Complained

The mother said her son usually kept his feelings to himself and rarely complained.

She said his remarks indicated that he was exhausted after weeks of sleeping in the vehicle.

She also said he had a speech delay and stuttered.

In the comments on her post, the mother said she lost her job and accommodation after declining work that she described as being linked to an online gambling operation.

She had been struggling to find rental housing within her budget that would allow her to stay with her child.

Family Later Found A Rental Home

The claim about the job was not independently verified.

The mother, identified as Mimi, said she and her son found a place to rent after nearly a month of living in their car.

She said the rental cost was higher than she had planned, but the family now had a place to stay.

The public offered financial aid, and rental-room leads after her post circulated.

In a separate Threads post, she said people had treated her son to food and that he was no longer eating instant noodles.

The boy repeatedly asked who had given his mother money to buy rice, and added that he ate whatever food was available without being fussy.

READ MORE: A Family’s Struggle: The Heartbreaking Reality Of Homelessness In Malaysia

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