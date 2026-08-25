Boy Sleeps In Car With Mum For Weeks, Asks When They Can Rent A Home
A nine-year-old Malaysian boy, who had been sleeping in a car with his mother while she searched for housing, said his body hurt because he could not sleep.
Threads: lilymirae114
In Brief
- A Malaysian mother and her nine-year-old son spent weeks sleeping in their car, surviving mainly on instant noodles while she searched for affordable housing.
- The boy, who rarely complained, told his mother his body hurt from sleeping in the car and asked when they could rent a home.
- After nearly a month, the family found a rental home following public support, with people offering financial aid and food for the child.