Immigration Department Lorry Driver Freed On RM60,000 Bail After Three Die In Red-Light Crash

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Immigration Department lorry driver Mohd Akbar Zainol, 43, appeared before Magistrate Aliaa Anwar at the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to five charges.

Three counts were filed under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless driving.

One count was filed under Section 43(1) for careless driving causing injury, and one count under Section 79(2) for failing to comply with a red traffic light signal.

Bail was fixed at RM12,000 per charge.

Total: RM60,000, one surety.

His driving licence was suspended, with case mention set for 27 October.

Mohd Akbar has served with the department for 11 years.

Beacon On, Red Light

The lorry was an Isuzu Black Maria belonging to the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department — empty, beacon and siren activated, en route to Chow Kit for a scheduled enforcement operation against undocumented migrants.

It entered the Maju Junction intersection against a red light at approximately 1 am on August 19.

The Proton Saga it struck had a green light.

Three people in that Saga died at the scene: Shaik Mohd Firdaus Shaik Yahya, 52; his daughter Siti Norshazlin, 25; and his daughter Siti Darwisyah, 12.

His wife, 55, survived with severe head and limb injuries and was hospitalised at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Breathalyser and urine tests on both drivers returned negative.

The Immigration Department has initiated an internal SOP review.

He was released the same day bail was paid, through his lawyer.

Not Above The Law

Bukit Aman’s Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department (TEID) has been explicit: beacon lights and sirens are a warning to other road users, not a licence to disregard traffic signals.

Datuk Seri Mohammed Hasbullah Ali, its director, said that no government agency holds absolute immunity from basic road safety rules.

Even legitimate emergency vehicles — ambulances, police, fire trucks — are legally required to slow down, verify the intersection is clear, and cross only when it is safe to do so.

The Motor Vehicles (Construction and Use) Rules 1959 limit emergency right-of-way to a narrow list of primary response agencies.

An Immigration Department lorry driving empty to collect detainees does not meet that threshold.

Under the Road Transport Act 1987, a government driver who causes a fatal accident by running a red light faces the same criminal prosecution as any civilian.

The beacon was on; the red light was also on.

@kl.today 🚨 Three family members were killed after an Immigration Department truck crashed at a traffic light junction along Jalan Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur, at around 1am on August 19. The truck allegedly ran a red light before colliding with a Proton Saga and hitting four pedestrians from the same family. 💔 A 53-year-old man and his two daughters, aged 25 and 12, died at the scene, while their 55-year-old mother was injured. Both drivers were detained for investigation and tested negative for alcohol and drugs. Source Credit: @zakwan_hasni / @eymsloviee #KualaLumpur #JalanSultanIsmail #KLNews #TrafficAccident #RoadAccident ♬ original sound – KL Today

READ MORE: [UPDATED] Three Family Members Killed In Jalan Sultan Ismail Crash Involving Immigration Truck

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