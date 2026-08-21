A Festival About Going Home, For People Who Never Quite Left KL

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The red lanterns are up, the kopitiam chairs are out.

The fish shop, the bicycle, the cat in the basket, all of it reconstructed, with care, in the middle of Kuala Lumpur.

The question on the poster reads: when was the last time you went back to your hometown?

For a significant portion of the crowd expected at Taman Tasik Titiwangsa, the honest answer is: this is it.

Balik Hometown, running 11 to 16 September as part of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture’s (MOTAC) annual Festival Budaya Malaysia, is a free-entry cultural event anchored by Little Bulat — the studio behind the sun bear mascots now synonymous with Malaysian Chinese nostalgia content.

The dedicated zone recreates the sensory grammar of a Chinese kampung streetscape: traditional games, handicrafts, cultural performances, and food, arranged within what the organisers describe as an open home with no walls, no doors, and no barriers.

Nostalgia for a Place That Was Already Leaving

The event sits inside a government-backed national festival, timed to Malaysia Day, and positions Chinese cultural heritage not as a separate exhibit but as one thread in a shared national fabric.

The caption, published in both English and Mandarin, describes the gathering as a place where “different cultures piece together what home means.”

What is being reconstructed, however, is a version of home that exists more completely in illustration than in geography.

The shophouse streetscape on the poster — clock on the wall, fish hanging at the stall, a man cycling past with a cat — references a texture of daily life that urban redevelopment has largely retired.

The nostalgia on display is not for a place most visitors can return to.

It is for a place that has to be rebuilt, every time, from scratch.

The sun bears, as always, are already seated.

Tea in hand, waiting.

From Chan Sow Lin to MOTAC

Little Bulat — 小圈子, or Xiǎo Quān Zi, translating literally as “Small Circle” — is a Malaysian lifestyle event organiser and community curator.

Its stated mission is to build spaces where independent local creators, artisans, and like-minded individuals can connect outside the conventions of a corporate trade show.

Events are characterised by a neighbourhood aesthetic: unhurried, tactile, and curated around local makers rather than commercial tenants.

The studio debuted its first large-scale community market at the Red Warehouse in Chan Sow Lin in January, followed by collaborative pop-ups at alternative creative spaces including Jam PJ.

By mid-year, its programming had expanded in both scale and institutional weight.

In July, Little Bulat unlocked the 130-year-old Selangor Turf Club for Out of the Paddock — a pet-friendly weekend social centred on vintage finds, live music, and independent makers, marking the first public activation of the historic grounds.

In August, it curated a cluster of independent art, lifestyle, and pastry brands at LaLaport BBCC as part of a dedicated coffee festival.

Balik Hometown represents its largest institutional partnership to date — an official collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture under the national Festival Budaya Malaysia 2026 banner.

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