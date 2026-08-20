Anwar Said Taiwan Is Part Of China, Taiwan Said That Will Cost Malaysia Money

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Malaysia has maintained a One China policy for over 50 years.

What Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said recently was something no Malaysian prime minister had said before.

In a live Al Jazeera interview on 16 August, Anwar declared: “I see Taiwan as part of China, it is One China, it is accepted by all.”

When pressed on Beijing’s refusal to rule out military force for reunification, he did not deflect.

He drew a parallel — if a Malaysian province attempted to break away, he said, he would use force to stop it too.

China’s Foreign Ministry praised the remarks.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry condemned them.

And somewhere in Penang, the semiconductor industry took note.

What He Said, And What It Means

Malaysia’s One China position has been official since the 1974 Joint Communiqué, when Tun Abdul Razak Hussein flew to Beijing, met Mao Zedong in person, and made Malaysia the first non-communist ASEAN nation to recognise Beijing.

Every prime minister since has upheld it.

But there is a version of One China that says “we recognise Beijing” — and there is a version that says “force is justified.”

For 50 years, Wisma Putra stayed firmly in the first lane.

Anwar moved into the second.

One Said Thank You, One Said It Will Cost You

Beijing called it appreciated.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated China “appreciates the remarks by Prime Minister Anwar” — language that signals more than routine acknowledgement.

Taipei called it false.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) condemned Anwar’s comments as publicly “rationalising China’s stance on unifying Taiwan by force” and noted that Anwar — who has long presented himself internationally as a defender of democracy — should “respect the will of the Taiwanese people.”

Then came the number that matters.

Taiwan is Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner.

Foxconn. ASE Technology. The electrical and electronics sector that anchors Penang’s economy.

Taiwan’s MOFA stated directly that Anwar’s “one-sided support for China” risked undermining Taiwanese businesses’ confidence in investing in Malaysia.

READ MORE: [Watch] ‘YB’ Threatened Anti-CCP Volunteers In Bukit Bintang With Police, LHDN And Special Branch, They Said Go Ahead

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