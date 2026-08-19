[Watch] Woman Stranded In Malaysia For Three Months, Demands Malaysia Surrender To China At KLIA

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

She arrived on 30 April for a vacation.

She did not leave.

By Monday (17 August) — three and a half months later — she had run out of money for a return ticket.

At 1:35 PM, she bypassed the airport auto-gate at KLIA Terminal 1 without a boarding pass and entered the restricted departure zone.

Security intercepted her at Gate C.

She removed her shoes, opened TikTok, and began livestreaming.

During a 15-minute barefoot tirade, she demanded that Malaysia, Singapore and Japan surrender to China.

She told bystanders they should be livestreaming her, and stated: “If I die in Malaysia, everyone dies together.”

She began a countdown.

She Demanded Surrender, Four Officers Carried Her Out

A male bystander snatched her phone and stopped the stream.

Four female police officers physically carried her out.

She was detained at 1:45 PM.

KLIA District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner M Ravi Munusamy stated that the incident went viral on social media after the suspect was observed acting aggressively in the international departure area.

Police are investigating her under Section 7 of the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act 1959 — the charge relates to illegally entering a restricted airport zone, not the content of her statements.

Maximum penalty: RM1,000 fine, two years imprisonment, or both.

Authorities stated there is no evidence linking the incident to any organised group or state-sponsored activity.

A Pattern of Incidents

The KLIA incident is not the first time a Chinese tourist’s behaviour in Malaysia drew public attention.

In 2018, two Chinese women climbed a wall outside Kota Kinabalu City Mosque in shorts and crop tops and filmed themselves dancing.

They were fined RM25 each and deported.

In April, a male Chinese tourist slapped a female Malaysia Airlines flight attendant on the departure, told authorities he had only “lightly tapped” her, and cited China-Malaysia diplomatic ties in his defence.

He was removed from the flight; the aircraft was delayed by over an hour.

In mid-2025, a Chinese content creator published a travel vlog calling Kuala Lumpur “boring,” “dirty” and reducible to a single landmark.

She disabled her comments and released a clarification video after sustained online backlash.

Following the mosque incident, the Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia stated that China does not tolerate misbehaviour by its nationals abroad.

The Chinese Embassy subsequently issued guidelines instructing citizens to respect local religious customs and maintain conduct abroad.

In June 2026, a group of Malaysian tourists posted a TikTok mocking Chinese commuters as “smelly” and “dirty” while visiting China.

Malaysian police opened a disciplinary probe; the tourist issued a public apology.

READ MORE: [Watch] From Tudung Assault To Public Tantrums: Malaysia’s Growing Chinese Tourist Problem?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.