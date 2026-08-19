Converted After A Decade: Sabah Lawmaker Paid For Mosques And Imams For Years Before Finally Becoming Muslim Himself
A Sabah assemblyman who spent years personally funding mosques, imams and Islamic burial services while still practising a pagan faith has now converted to Islam himself, a decade after his wife first asked him to.
Cikgu Julkipli Sukur/Ruddy Awah
In Brief
- Datuk Ruddy Awah converted to Islam after over a decade of consideration, driven by personal conviction rather than political or family pressure.
- Before converting, Ruddy donated RM1,000 annually to 1,001 mosques, surau and churches, and personally funded nine Quran teachers monthly.
- His wife and five children had already converted, with his wife encouraging him to do so for 10 years prior.