“Is This Just To Spend The Allocation?” Orang Asli Village Gets A Road Nobody Asked For, Now Higher Than Their Front Doors
Residents of Pos Menson told TRP they warned the contractor during the survey stage not to proceed — and watched it happen anyway, leaving a road higher than some of their front doors, workers who said they were just following instructions, and a village asking why a working road needed replacing.
Residents of Pos Menson, an Orang Asli Semai settlement in Cameron Highlands, Pahang, have raised concerns over a recently completed concrete road resurfacing project in the village, saying the new road now sits higher than the entrances to their homes and that the original road did not require replacement.
Villagers identified the project as being undertaken by the Public Works Department (JKR).
Speaking to TRP, residents said they raised objections during the contractor’s survey visit before construction, telling the contractor directly not to proceed with the works as proposed — but the contractor proceeded regardless.
They said the original road was in acceptable condition and did not require resurfacing.
Residents questioned why a functioning road had received a fresh layer of concrete, with some asking whether the project was carried out solely to utilise a budget allocation rather than to address an actual infrastructure need.
When TRP spoke to workers at the site and questioned why a new concrete layer was being laid over a road that villagers said was not damaged, the workers, mostly foreigners, said they were just following instructions.
Concrete Over Concrete
The project involved laying a new reinforced concrete slab over the existing road surface.
Construction photographs show workers in hi-vis vests pouring concrete over steel mesh reinforcement, with completed sections already in use by residents and motorcyclists.
The method used — pouring new concrete directly over the existing road surface rather than demolishing and relaying from grade — raises the finished road level by an estimated 10 to 20 centimetres above the original surface.
Villagers said the new road surface is visibly elevated above the surrounding ground level, with the raised edge now sitting higher than compound entrances and drainage channels alongside their homes.
Widen It, Not Raise It
The villagers pointed out that water now drains toward their homes rather than away from them.
Villagers also said the elevated road edge poses a trip-and-fall hazard, particularly for elderly residents and children moving between their compounds and the road.
Their request was not to halt road improvements entirely.
If works were to be carried out, they said, the road should be widened, not raised.