“Is This Just To Spend The Allocation?” Orang Asli Village Gets A Road Nobody Asked For, Now Higher Than Their Front Doors

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Residents of Pos Menson, an Orang Asli Semai settlement in Cameron Highlands, Pahang, have raised concerns over a recently completed concrete road resurfacing project in the village, saying the new road now sits higher than the entrances to their homes and that the original road did not require replacement.

Villagers identified the project as being undertaken by the Public Works Department (JKR).

Speaking to TRP, residents said they raised objections during the contractor’s survey visit before construction, telling the contractor directly not to proceed with the works as proposed — but the contractor proceeded regardless.

They said the original road was in acceptable condition and did not require resurfacing.

Residents questioned why a functioning road had received a fresh layer of concrete, with some asking whether the project was carried out solely to utilise a budget allocation rather than to address an actual infrastructure need.

When TRP spoke to workers at the site and questioned why a new concrete layer was being laid over a road that villagers said was not damaged, the workers, mostly foreigners, said they were just following instructions.

Concrete Over Concrete

The project involved laying a new reinforced concrete slab over the existing road surface.

Construction photographs show workers in hi-vis vests pouring concrete over steel mesh reinforcement, with completed sections already in use by residents and motorcyclists.

The method used — pouring new concrete directly over the existing road surface rather than demolishing and relaying from grade — raises the finished road level by an estimated 10 to 20 centimetres above the original surface.

Villagers said the new road surface is visibly elevated above the surrounding ground level, with the raised edge now sitting higher than compound entrances and drainage channels alongside their homes.

Widen It, Not Raise It

The villagers pointed out that water now drains toward their homes rather than away from them.

Villagers also said the elevated road edge poses a trip-and-fall hazard, particularly for elderly residents and children moving between their compounds and the road.

Their request was not to halt road improvements entirely.

If works were to be carried out, they said, the road should be widened, not raised.

The Semai are the largest Orang Asli sub-group in Peninsular Malaysia, traditionally inhabiting the interior highland and riverine areas of Perak and Pahang.

Pos Menson is one of several gazetted Semai settlements in the Cameron Highlands district.

Due to its remote highland location, government and financial agencies frequently run outreach programs here.

The Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) and the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development periodically fund repair and premix paving projects for these remote villages.

TRP has reached out to JKR and JAKOA for comment and is awaiting a response.

READ MORE: Cameron’s Last Unspoilt River: A Visit Worth Your While

All photos taken by the writer.

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