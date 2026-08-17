Fly The Jalur Gemilang Wrong, Lose Your Operating Licence, Johor Factory Finds Out

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Every August, Malaysia asks its citizens to fly the flag.

Autotech Automotive Malaysia Sdn Bhd in Kulai, Johor, did exactly that, and the flags went up, but they were upside down.

Operations at the factory were suspended the same day.

The Kulai Municipal Council (MPKu) moved swiftly. Enforcement officers arrived at the Autotech Automotive premises, suspended the factory’s operating licence, and taped up the front gates.

The legal basis: By-Law 49(2) — Power to Close Premises — and By-Law 45(1) on the hoisting of flags, under the Local Government By-Laws on Trade, Businesses, and Industrial Licensing 2019.

The flags were corrected immediately.

The closure order remained.

Operations will not resume until management submits a formal written explanation to the municipal council.

State executive councillor Jafni Shukor confirmed the action, noting that the flags represent national and state sovereignty, dignity, and identity — and that the incident cannot be treated lightly.

This Has Happened Before, Repeatedly

The Kulai case is not an isolated incident.

It is the latest entry in a pattern that repeats, with near-identical facts, every August.

August 2025 — Kepala Batas, Penang. A 59-year-old hardware store owner hung the national flag upside down while measuring a pole. He corrected it. Sixteen police reports were filed regardless. The owner was arrested. A 500-person protest march assembled outside the shop.

August 2025 — Pekan Nanas, Johor. The Pontian Municipal Council ordered a mini market to close for 30 days after the Johor state flag was displayed inverted.

August 2025 — Port Dickson. A primary school, SJKC Chung Hua, hoisted the national flag upside down during an event. The school apologised and corrected the error. Police opened a formal criminal investigation.

August 2020 — Tebrau, Johor. Four individuals were arrested after a factory flew both the Jalur Gemilang and the Johor state flag upside down. The facts of that case are identical to those of the Kulai incident six years later.

♬ original sound – Komuniti Kepala Batas @komunitikepalabatas TERKINI DI KEPALA BATAS , PULAU PINANG Bendera terbalik datang lagi. Pasang bendera Malaysia secara terbalik seakan menjadi aktiviti 'resmi' segolongan kumpulan menjelang Hari Kemerdekaan Negara. Selalunya hanya perlu minta maaf dan selesai. 🇲🇾 Dalam konteks Malaysia Jika bendera Malaysia (Jalur Gemilang) diterbalikkan (merah di bawah, biru di atas): ❌ Tindakan menghina negara Boleh dianggap biadab atau sabotaj, kerana menyalahi susunan rasmi bendera. Mungkin boleh disiasat bawah Akta Hasutan atau undang-undang berkaitan kedaulatan negara. 🌍 Dalam konteks antarabangsa 1. Isyarat kecemasan / SOS Dalam dunia maritim dan ketenteraan, membalikkan bendera nasional bermaksud: > “Kami dalam bahaya atau perlukan bantuan segera.” 2. Protes politik Kadang-kadang bendera diterbalikkan semasa tunjuk perasaan untuk menunjukkan: > “Negara ini dalam keadaan terdesak, rosak atau tidak aman.” Contoh: 🇺🇸 Di Amerika, membalikkan bendera adalah legal, tapi membawa maksud protes atau darurat. 🇵🇭 Di Filipina, bendera akan diterbalikkan (merah di atas) semasa perang. #jalurgemilang🇲🇾

Five Laws, One Upside-Down Flag

When an inverted flag is reported, authorities do not select a single legal instrument.

The available framework layers as follows:

Law Application Local Government By-Laws 2019 Business closure, licence suspension Emblems and Names Act 1963, S.5 Improper use of national symbols Minor Offences Act 1955, S.14 Conduct likely to provoke public unrest Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, S.233 If footage of the flag is filmed and shared online Sedition Act 1948 If intent to incite unrest can be established

All five can apply simultaneously.

None require proof of intent for the initial enforcement action.

The pattern extends beyond physical flags.

In September 2025, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission issued a RM100,000 compound to Sin Chew Media Corporation after the publisher posted an image containing an incorrect depiction of the Jalur Gemilang on social media.

The flag did not need to be physical to attract a six-figure penalty.

@penyulam.aksara JOHOR — Dua bendera, masing-masing bendera Johor dan Jalur Gemilang, dilihat dipasang dalam keadaan terbalik di sebuah kilang di kawasan i-Park Indahpura, di sini. Kilang berkenaan terletak berhadapan dengan kilang Foxconn (i-Park lama). Yang menjadi persoalan, perkara asas seperti pemasangan bendera pun masih boleh berlaku kesilapan, sedangkan kita sudah berpuluh tahun menyambut kemerdekaan. Warga maya turut meninggalkan pelbagai komen. Ada yang berseloroh, kalau perkara sama berlaku setiap tahun, macam dah jadi acara tahunan pula. Ada juga yang mula tertanya-tanya, “Takkan dah berpuluh tahun merdeka, pasang bendera pun masih salah? Atau ada konspirasi ke apa ni?” Bendera bukan sekadar sehelai kain yang dikibarkan di tiang. Ia adalah lambang identiti, maruah, sejarah, perjuangan dan kedaulatan sesebuah negara serta negeri. Di sebalik setiap warna dan simbol yang terpampang, ada nilai dan sejarah yang diwariskan dari satu generasi ke generasi berikutnya. ♬ Gendang Perang Di Palu – _M@R-

READ MORE: Why Is It Wrong To Fly The Jalur Gemilang Upside Down?

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