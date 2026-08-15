Fresh From Maintenance, Up In Flames: Helicopter Fire Shuts Subang Airport Runway For Over Two Hours

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A Kamov Ka-32S helicopter caught fire at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang at approximately 12:28pm today (15 August), the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) confirmed.

The aircraft, registered UR-CIT, was undergoing an engine ground run as part of maintenance activities at the time of the incident. One person sustained injuries after being struck by debris.

CAAM issued an immediate closure of the runway.

All flights to and from the airport were placed on hold until further notice.

The runway reopened at 2:57pm — two hours and 29 minutes after the fire broke out.

Eight flights were diverted to other airports.

Three flights were unable to depart.

A Soviet Design, a Ukrainian Tail Number, a Malaysian Investigation

The prefix UR denotes Ukrainian civil aircraft registration.

The Kamov Ka-32S is a Soviet-designed, Russian-manufactured coaxial rotor helicopter used primarily for heavy-lift and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) operations.

CAAM stated the incident will be investigated by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) under the Ministry of Transport Malaysia, in accordance with Part XXVI of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016.

Passengers were advised to contact their respective airlines.

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