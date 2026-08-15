Fresh From Maintenance, Up In Flames: Helicopter Fire Shuts Subang Airport Runway For Over Two Hours
A Ukrainian-registered Kamov Ka-32S helicopter, registration UR-CIT, caught fire during a post-maintenance engine ground run at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang on Saturday, forcing runway closure for over two hours and diverting eight flights.
In Brief
- A Kamov Ka-32S helicopter caught fire mid-maintenance at Subang Airport, injuring one person struck by debris.
- The runway was shut for over two hours, diverting eight flights and grounding three others.
- Malaysia's Air Accident Investigation Bureau will investigate the incident under Civil Aviation Regulations 2016.