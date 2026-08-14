[Watch] Korean Family Sang A Merdeka Song, The Girls Have Lived Here Almost Their Entire Lives

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A reel posted last week showed three Koreans in traditional Malay attire, seated with an acoustic guitar, singing a Merdeka song.

The caption read: “We love Merdeka song (SATU MALAYSIA).”

It has since received 57,500 likes.

The three are a father and his two daughters, who run an Instagram page called SUHA.

On screen, each was labelled not by age but by years of residence in Malaysia: 35, 19, and 17.

At least one commenter misread the numbers.

“Your father’s age is 35?”

The daughter replied: “He live in Malaysia 35y not 35 years old.”

The commenter said the father still looked young anyway.

The Reel Went Viral, The Story Behind It Is More Complicated

Neither daughter was born in Malaysia.

The elder, known online as Susu, clarified in a separate post that she arrived from South Korea in 2007, before she was three months old.

She has since lived in Kota Kinabalu, Kuala Lumpur, Klang, and Johor Bahru — where she has resided since primary school Grade 4.

She is now 19.

Her mother, according to Susu’s own account, wants her to return to South Korea for university.

Susu has stated her intention to stay in Malaysia permanently.

The reel, meanwhile, continues to circulate.

Malaysia celebrates its 69th National Day this 31 August.

READ MORE: [Watch] Korean Girl Lives In Malaysia 19 Years, Never Tried Cendol And Learns The Green Jelly Has A Name

READ MORE: [Photos] Malaysia’s Makgeolli Moment Just Got A Serious Upgrade

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