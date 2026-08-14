[Watch] Korean Family Sang A Merdeka Song, The Girls Have Lived Here Almost Their Entire Lives
A Korean family’s Merdeka reel — 57,600 likes, baju kurung, and one guitar — turned out to be a quiet story about a 19-year-old who has lived in four Malaysian cities and has no plans to leave.
Instagram: @susu_s.u
In Brief
- A Korean father and his two daughters, who have lived in Malaysia for decades, went viral singing a Merdeka song in traditional Malay attire.
- The elder daughter, Susu, arrived in Malaysia as a baby and intends to stay permanently, despite her mother wanting her to return to South Korea.