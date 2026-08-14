The Haze Is Back In Cheras, Do Not Expect It To Leave Before October
Malaysia’s haze season has returned — Cheras and Johan Setia are already in the unhealthy range, Sarawak is worse, and the meteorological department says do not expect relief before late September.
APIMS/Malay Mail
In Brief
- Cheras and Johan Setia recorded unhealthy API levels, but Sarawak is far worse, with eight of the ten most polluted areas located there.
- Dry weather, El Niño, and transboundary smoke from West Kalimantan are hammering Sarawak, with no real improvement expected anytime soon.
- Cloud seeding could help, but the atmosphere is too dry for it. Haze is likely to stick around until at least late September.