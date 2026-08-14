HK’s Greater Bay Area Is Courting Muslim Travellers; They Started by Coming To Malaysia
A joint Greater Bay Area tourism event in Kuala Lumpur on 13 August led — in practice, if not on paper — with halal dining, Muslim content creators, and Hong Kong’s first halal-certified Chinese fine-dining restaurant.
Malaysia was selected as this year’s host market for the annual promotion, reflecting, according to the organisers, the country’s growing significance as an outbound travel source.
The broader pitch: Hong Kong, Guangdong and Macao are connected by high-speed rail and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.
Most destinations within the region are reachable within an hour.
One trip, three destinations, no domestic flights required.
Three Cities, Three Pitches, and the World’s Best Bar
Anthony Lau, Executive Director of HKTB, stated that the Greater Bay Area allows travellers to plan holidays that are “easy to plan yet rich in experiences,” with Hong Kong positioned as a gateway to the wider region.
Huang Xi Zhong, Level II Bureau Rank Official of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province, noted that each city carries a distinct identity — from Shenzhen’s technology landscape to Guangzhou’s culinary traditions.
Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, cited Macao’s dual UNESCO designation — World Heritage site and Creative City of Gastronomy — as the foundation of the destination’s appeal to international visitors.
The event also featured Bar Leone — the first Asian bar to top The World’s 50 Best Bars list in 2025 — which served cocktails and mocktails at the showcase.
Greater Bay Area travel packages, developed in partnership with AirAsia and seven Malaysian travel agents, are available for the local market.