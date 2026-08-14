HK’s Greater Bay Area Is Courting Muslim Travellers; They Started by Coming To Malaysia

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Hong Kong has a halal-certified Chinese fine-dining restaurant.

It is called Chinesology, the first of its kind in the city.

Most Malaysians did not know that until recently.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province, and the Macao Government Tourism Office convened in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday (13 August) to jointly promote the Greater Bay Area as a multi-destination travel option for Malaysian travellers.

Chinesology Hong Kong presented contemporary Cantonese dishes at the event.

HKTB separately noted an expanding range of halal-certified and Muslim-owned restaurants, Muslim-friendly attractions and facilities across the city.

Two Malaysian Muslim content creators, Nana Mohd and Ain Ramli, were featured at the event, sharing accounts of travelling across the Greater Bay Area as Muslim visitors.

Why Malaysia, and How It Works

Malaysia was selected as this year’s host market for the annual promotion, reflecting, according to the organisers, the country’s growing significance as an outbound travel source.

The broader pitch: Hong Kong, Guangdong and Macao are connected by high-speed rail and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

Most destinations within the region are reachable within an hour.

One trip, three destinations, no domestic flights required.

Three Cities, Three Pitches, and the World’s Best Bar

Anthony Lau, Executive Director of HKTB, stated that the Greater Bay Area allows travellers to plan holidays that are “easy to plan yet rich in experiences,” with Hong Kong positioned as a gateway to the wider region.

Huang Xi Zhong, Level II Bureau Rank Official of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province, noted that each city carries a distinct identity — from Shenzhen’s technology landscape to Guangzhou’s culinary traditions.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, cited Macao’s dual UNESCO designation — World Heritage site and Creative City of Gastronomy — as the foundation of the destination’s appeal to international visitors.

The event also featured Bar Leone — the first Asian bar to top The World’s 50 Best Bars list in 2025 — which served cocktails and mocktails at the showcase.

Greater Bay Area travel packages, developed in partnership with AirAsia and seven Malaysian travel agents, are available for the local market.

Malaysian content creators William and Celine documented their travels across the Greater Bay Area and were on hand to speak about the experience. (Pix: HKTB)

Malaysian Muslim content creators Ain and Nana shared their travel experiences in the Greater Bay Area. (Pix: HKTB)

Presentations showcasing tourism offerings from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. (Pix: HKTB)

Lau welcomed guests and highlighted the growing appeal of the Greater Bay Area among Malaysian travellers. (Pix: HKTB)

(From left) Huang, Lau, and Liz Lam, Head of Marketing Division of the Macao Government Tourism Office officiated the “Greater Bay Area – Connecting Great Experiences” event. (Pix: HKTB)

For more information, visit www.discovergreaterbayarea.com.

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