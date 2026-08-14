A Complaint About A Christian School’s Bible Class Went Nowhere, Then A Muslim Convert Activist Reposted It As A Double Standard

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A requirement by Wesley Methodist School Kuala Lumpur that non-Muslim students attend Bible Knowledge classes has drawn public attention after a social media post framed it as a religious double standard — despite the school having disclosed the requirement on its own website.

The school’s website states: “BIBLE KNOWLEDGE subject is compulsory for all Non-Muslim students.”

The requirement was not new.

It was not hidden.

The complaint was first posted on Threads by a user identified as daugei123.

It drew nine likes and 22 comments.

Same Complaint, Different Framing, Different Numbers

Muslim convert preacher and social media personality Firdaus Wong Wai Hung then reposted the same material on Facebook, reframing it as a test of double standards: if a Muslim school required non-Muslim students to study the Quran, would the reaction be the same?

The repost drew 1,500 likes, 643 comments, and 214 shares.

The content did not change; the framing did.

Wong, who was raised in a traditional Malaysian Chinese Buddhist household before he converted in 2005 at the age of 22, used the term kuffar — an Arabic term for non-believers — in the same post.

The dominant response among non-Muslim commenters: the school’s name, founding ethos, and published curriculum made the requirement foreseeable. Enrolment, several noted, is a choice.

The Footnote in the Law

Section 51(b) of the Education Act 1996 prohibits compelling a student to attend religious instruction outside their own faith without the written consent of a parent.

The provision applies to government-aided institutions.

Wesley Methodist School KL is a fully private institution. It does not receive government funding.

Whether the provision applies here has not been tested or ruled upon.

One commenter, identifying as a Hindu, noted having studied in Christian schools for years without converting and without objection.

A commenter named Amir Saifuddin raised the Section 51 question directly — noting its scope is limited to government-aided schools and questioning whether any regulation carries binding force over a fully private institution.

The school has not issued a public statement.

The website still says compulsory.

READ MORE: Firdaus Wong Compares KL Fashion Week To Convicted Sex Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein

READ MORE: Activist Firdaus Wong Deletes Waze Over Israel Ties, Gets Called Out For Still Using Facebook

READ MORE: [Watch] Chinese Muslim Convert vs. Podcast Host: “Haram” Or Harm? The Temple Language Dividing Malaysia

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.