[Watch] Korean Girl Lives In Malaysia 19 Years, Never Tried Cendol And Learns The Green Jelly Has A Name
A Korean content creator who has lived in Malaysia for 19 years tried cendol for the first time and discovered, mid-bowl, that the green jelly strips — not the whole dessert — are what “cendol” actually refers to.
Instagram: @susu_s.u
In Brief
- Susu, a Korean creator living in Malaysia for 19 years, tried cendol for the first time and only just learned what the green jelly is called.
- Commenters flooded in recommending their own state's cendol version, from Penang to Melaka, with suggestions like cendol durian and gula melaka.
- The word "cendol" originally referred only to the green jelly, but in Malaysia the name expanded to describe the entire dessert.