[Watch] Korean Girl Lives In Malaysia 19 Years, Never Tried Cendol And Learns The Green Jelly Has A Name

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She has been here longer than some Malaysians have held their current jobs.

Susu, a Korean content creator based in Malaysia with 113,000 Instagram followers, posted a reel this week documenting her first encounter with cendol — 19 years into living in the country.

The video, filmed at Yannurul Cendol King in Taman Sentosa, Johor Bahru, shows Susu approaching the stall, ordering one bowl in Malay, and then pausing mid-bite to ask the uncle behind the counter what the green jelly strips were called.

His answer: “Cendol.”

Susu’s response: “Cendol? Oh ini cendol?”

The reel has since drawn nearly 20,000 likes.

In the caption, Susu wrote: “Wait, I thought the whole dessert was called cendol… I didn’t know the green jelly itself was cendol!”

She had the name right.

She had the dessert wrong — for 19 years.

Penang Said Theirs, Melaka Said Theirs, Someone Said Stir It First

The comment section responded the way Malaysia typically does when food is involved: every state immediately nominated its own version as the one she should have tried first.

Penang, Melaka, Johor Bahru, Ipoh.

One commenter suggested cendol durian.

Another pointed her toward gula melaka.

A third noted she had not stirred it properly.

Susu, who identifies as a reel creator and lists her bio as “Korean girl living in Malaysia,” conducted the entire stall interaction in Malay — ordering, asking questions, and thanking the vendor — without switching languages.

The language, it appears, came well before the dessert.

The Name Moved, The Meaning Stayed Behind

The confusion is older than the dessert stall.

The word cendol traces to the Javanese and Sundanese tjendol or jendol, meaning “swollen” or “bulge” — a description of the plump, worm-like rice flour jellies squeezed through a perforated sieve.

In Indonesia, cendol still refers specifically to the green jelly; the full drink is called dawet.

Crossing into Malaysia and Singapore, the name expanded to cover the entire dessert — shaved ice, santan, gula melaka, and all.

Susu had the Malaysian definition.

She was simply missing the ingredient it was named after.

READ MORE: [Photos] The ‘Nyonya Cendol Bakar’ Man Saving Ipoh’s Soul, One Bite At A Time

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