Malaysia’s National Flower Has “China” In Its Name, It Is Probably Not From China
The bunga raya has been Malaysia’s national flower since 1960 — but its Latin name, rosa-sinensis, meaning “rose of China,” traces back to a 1753 botanical misidentification that scientists have never been able to correct.
It is on the ringgit, on the national crest and blooms within the grounds and surrounding areas of Parliament.
And in English botanical literature, it is called the Rose of China.
Malaysia’s national flower, bunga raya — the red, five-petalled tropical hibiscus adopted as the national flower on 28 July 1960 — carries the scientific name Hibiscus rosa-sinensis, a Latin phrase that translates directly to “rose of China.”
No wild population of the plant has ever been found in China.
In 1753, Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus formally classified the tropical hibiscus in his landmark work Species Plantarum.
The specimens he studied had arrived in Europe via China and the Indian subcontinent, where the plant had been cultivated in gardens for centuries.
Linnaeus recorded what he saw: a flower grown in China.
He named it accordingly.
What he did not know — and what botanists would only establish much later — was that cultivation is not the same as origin.
Not a Species, A Hybrid
The species is formally listed as Hibiscus × rosa-sinensis.
The × in its name is not decorative.
In botanical classification, it denotes a hybrid — a plant bred by human hands, not one that evolved in the wild.
No uncultivated, naturally occurring population of H. rosa-sinensis has been documented anywhere in the world.
Genetic and botanical research points to the South Pacific as the likely source of its parent species.
Hibiscus cooperi, native to Vanuatu, and Hibiscus kaute, native to French Polynesia, have been identified as probable ancestors.
The hybrid is believed to have been cultivated by Polynesian and early maritime communities long before European botanists encountered it.