Malay, Chinese, Indian; These Malaysian Kids Went To Beijing And Came Home With Five Medals

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They came from different races, different schools, and different parts of Malaysia.

Last weekend, they stood on the same podium in Beijing, China.

Malaysia’s junior robotics squad won five medals at the 23rd World Robot Challenge — two gold, one silver, and two bronze — from a field of more than 5,000 competitors across 40 countries.

The team comprised 92 competitors aged between nine and 18.

Che Raeesa Che Rostami, 12, Anaqi Azizi Asnur, and Wan Umar Wan Azlan took gold in Puck Collector Junior.

It was Che Raeesa’s first international competition.

She said the experience taught her the meaning of teamwork and compromise.

Cheong Zhen Hao, Lee Jian Kai, and Yap Yu Min took gold in Robobowling Senior.

The Full Medal Haul

Category Medal Athletes Puck Collector Junior 🥇 Gold Che Raeesa Che Rostami, Anaqi Azizi Asnur, Wan Umar Wan Azlan Robobowling Senior 🥇 Gold Cheong Zhen Hao, Lee Jian Kai, Yap Yu Min Puck Collector Senior 🥈 Silver Elijah Shreyash Nair, Muhammad Irfan Rizqi Roseaidy Puck Collector Junior 🥉 Bronze Cheah Cheng You, Keith Chan, S. Avighna Sivam Freestyle Junior 🥉 Bronze M. Nethish Sharmaa, Muhammad Raffan Aqhyaar Mohd Nafis

One Team, One Identity

Competitors were selected through the World of Robotics Championship before undergoing intensive training, said Michelle Choo, project director of World of Robotics Sdn Bhd.

“I feel they were truly ready to face the challenge in Beijing,” she said upon the team’s arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 on Sunday (9 August).

World of Robotics chairman Zainuren Mohd Nor said the multiracial squad had competed under a single Malaysian identity throughout the competition.

They were not just competing, we were building a very strong sense of nationhood. Their bond was very close, like siblings.

Nethish Sharmaa, 11, the youngest medallist, said competing abroad for the first time was an experience he would not forget.

Additional reporting by Bernama.

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