TRP
Now Reading
Malay, Chinese, Indian; These Malaysian Kids Went To Beijing And Came Home With Five Medals
TRP
TRP

Malay, Chinese, Indian; These Malaysian Kids Went To Beijing And Came Home With Five Medals

Malaysia sent 92 young robotics competitors to Beijing. Five came home with medals. The youngest was 11.

by
August 13, 2026
Facebook: Cambridge English For Life Bandar Baru Ampang
In Brief
  • Malaysia's junior robotics squad won five medals at the 23rd World Robot Challenge in Beijing, competing against 5,000 rivals from 40 countries.
  • The multiracial team of 92 competitors, aged nine to 18, competed under one Malaysian identity, fostering a strong sense of nationhood.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

They came from different races, different schools, and different parts of Malaysia.

Last weekend, they stood on the same podium in Beijing, China.

Malaysia’s junior robotics squad won five medals at the 23rd World Robot Challenge — two gold, one silver, and two bronze — from a field of more than 5,000 competitors across 40 countries.

The team comprised 92 competitors aged between nine and 18.

Che Raeesa Che Rostami, 12, Anaqi Azizi Asnur, and Wan Umar Wan Azlan took gold in Puck Collector Junior.

It was Che Raeesa’s first international competition.

She said the experience taught her the meaning of teamwork and compromise.

Cheong Zhen Hao, Lee Jian Kai, and Yap Yu Min took gold in Robobowling Senior.

The Full Medal Haul

CategoryMedalAthletes
Puck Collector Junior🥇 GoldChe Raeesa Che Rostami, Anaqi Azizi Asnur, Wan Umar Wan Azlan
Robobowling Senior🥇 GoldCheong Zhen Hao, Lee Jian Kai, Yap Yu Min
Puck Collector Senior🥈 SilverElijah Shreyash Nair, Muhammad Irfan Rizqi Roseaidy
Puck Collector Junior🥉 BronzeCheah Cheng You, Keith Chan, S. Avighna Sivam
Freestyle Junior🥉 BronzeM. Nethish Sharmaa, Muhammad Raffan Aqhyaar Mohd Nafis

One Team, One Identity

Competitors were selected through the World of Robotics Championship before undergoing intensive training, said Michelle Choo, project director of World of Robotics Sdn Bhd.

“I feel they were truly ready to face the challenge in Beijing,” she said upon the team’s arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 on Sunday (9 August).

World of Robotics chairman Zainuren Mohd Nor said the multiracial squad had competed under a single Malaysian identity throughout the competition.

They were not just competing, we were building a very strong sense of nationhood. Their bond was very close, like siblings.

Nethish Sharmaa, 11, the youngest medallist, said competing abroad for the first time was an experience he would not forget.

@media.telus Seramai 92 peserta Malaysia beraksi dalam sembilan kategori, bersaing bersama lebih 5,000 peserta dari lebih 40 negara. Kejayaan itu membuktikan bakat muda Malaysia mampu bersaing di pentas robotik dunia. #mediatelus #RobotChallenge #WorldOfRobotics #Robotik #Malaysia ♬ Epic Music(863502) – Draganov89

Additional reporting by Bernama.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookXInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd