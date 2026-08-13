Kedah Spent Five Years And Three Courts Trying To Ban 4D, It Lost All Three

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The ban is dead, the bill is due.

Malaysia’s Federal Court today (12 August) unanimously dismissed the Kedah state government’s final bid to uphold its ban on 4D and pool betting outlets, ending a five-year legal campaign that cost the state revenue, compensation payments, and RM50,000 in court costs — without ever achieving its goal.

A three-member bench led by Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang dismissed Kedah’s application for leave to appeal, leaving intact lower court rulings that declared the ban unconstitutional and beyond the state’s legal powers.

There are no further appeals available.

It all started in November 2021 when Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor announced the state would stop issuing and renewing business premises licences for gaming and lottery operators.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) continued renewing the operators’ gaming licences throughout, as the outlets held valid federal authorisation to operate, but Kedah’s local councils refused to renew their premises licences anyway.

From 1 January 2023, every 4D outlet in Kedah was forced to close.

Sanusi, at the time, said the ban would hold even if the state absorbed RM400 million in lost revenue.

Those who wanted to place bets, he said, could “go to Penang.”

A Five-Year Legal Battle, Settled In Three Rulings

The operators — STM Lottery, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sports Toto, and ENE (Penang) Sdn Bhd, which operates Magnum 4D — filed legal challenges.

On June 20, 2024, the Alor Setar High Court ruled the ban illegal, unconstitutional, and ultra vires — beyond the state’s legal authority.

The court ordered compensation for financial losses suffered during the closure period.

On 12 December, 2025, the Court of Appeal upheld that ruling.

Judge Faizah Jamaludin, in a 25-page judgment, found that gambling regulation falls exclusively under the federal Pool Betting Act 1967.

The state’s refusal to renew premises licences, she wrote, constituted an unlawful encroachment on federal jurisdiction under Article 81 of the Federal Constitution.

On 12 August, the Federal Court agreed.

Three courts, three losses and no further recourse.

The legal battle did not stay in the courtroom.

Throughout the proceedings, PAS and its supporters repeatedly framed DAP’s Malay MPs — and by extension, Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Malay lawmakers broadly — as defenders of gambling, questioning their religious credentials and their loyalty to Malay-Muslim interests.

The Wrong Door

Kedah did not have the direct legal power to ban gambling — that authority belongs to the federal government.

Instead, the state used business premises licensing, a power held by local councils, as a mechanism to shut the outlets indirectly.

The courts found the tactic ultra vires at every level.

With the Federal Court ruling, the legal basis for denying premises licences to lottery operators no longer exists.

Operators may now apply to Kedah’s local councils for business premises licence renewals, and local councils cannot reject applications on the grounds of the 2021 ban, which has been permanently quashed.

Legal counsel representing the operators said companies intend to apply for renewals across Kedah local councils.

Individual rejections based on specific, legitimate local factors — structural safety, zoning, sanitation — remain permissible under the Local Government Act.

A blanket directive does not.

Whether Kelantan, Terengganu, and Perlis are next is a question the ruling leaves open — and one that three other state governments are now watching closely.

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