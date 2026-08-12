[Watch] ‘YB’ Threatened Anti-CCP Volunteers In Bukit Bintang With Police, LHDN And Special Branch, They Said Go Ahead

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It started with threats, then came the insults, then the police arrived.

On the night of 7 August, volunteers from the Malaysia Tuidang Service Centre were at their regular spot along Jalan Alor, distributing copies of the Nine Commentaries on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and assisting Chinese tourists who wished to formally declare withdrawal from the Chinese Communist Party and its affiliated organisations.

Then a man in a yellow shirt approached the table.

Speaking in Mandarin, he identified himself as a YB — a Yang Berhormat, an elected representative.

Video footage of the confrontation, which has since circulated online, captures the exchange in full.

His opening move: call the police, immediately.

Call the police now. No need to wait. Call now.

A volunteer replied without hesitation: “Go ahead. No problem.”

The man escalated and threatened to contact the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) to audit the volunteers.

He warned that colleagues were on the way and stated, on camera, that he had no concern for Special Branch (SB) or any other authority.

It Went Downhill From There

“I do not care about Special Branch or anything else,” he said.

The volunteers remained at the table.

When a volunteer noted that his manner made no sense, the man’s language deteriorated. He called the volunteers animals — “All of you are truly animals” — and made a remark referencing a volunteer’s mother.

A volunteer responded: “You have started cursing.”

Then, directly: “You are insulting your own parents.”

When the man invoked his objections to the literature being distributed, a volunteer replied with three words: “This is history.”

At one point, a volunteer turned the question back on him: “Are you Malaysian or Chinese?”

He left, saying he would return in five minutes.

The Threats Didn’t Land

When police arrived, they assessed the situation and took no action against the volunteers.

According to the centre, officers advised the man — not the volunteers — to stop causing trouble, after he declined to produce his MyKad to identify himself.

The activity continued.

Towards the end of the video clip, the man can also be heard invoking the names of ROS — the Registrar of Societies — and KDN, the Ministry of Home Affairs, adding to a list of authorities he had threatened to mobilise that already included the police, LHDN and SB.

The Malaysia Tuidang Service Centre said the event was lawful, peaceful and conducted in public.

The centre stated that the CCP is not China, and the Chinese people are not the CCP — and that discussion of related history and human rights should permit different views to be expressed peacefully.

Not Their First Provocation, But Perhaps Their Most Surprising

The man in the video has since been identified as Ting Tai Fook, who confirmed his identity to TRP.

Chia — the volunteer who spoke directly with him — confirmed the incident to TRP, and said he later learned Ting’s identity from a police officer present at the scene, who noted that Ting had previously contested a state seat election and lost.

Following the video’s upload, numerous commenters claimed to recognise Ting, with many noting his background in party youth leadership, federal ministry experience, and his prior state seat candidacy.

Chia added that the volunteers are no strangers to provocations on the ground, but said they did not expect such behaviour from someone of Ting’s apparent standing.

He noted that more often than not, people calm down and come around once the volunteers explain their mission — but in this case, that approach did not appear to have the same effect.

Ting Responds: ‘SOSMA Should Be Used Against Them’

Reached for comment, Ting did not dispute the incident; instead, he doubled down.

In a statement to TRP, Ting said he was “very disappointed” with what he called the “so-called anti-communist movement,” alleging the volunteers were operating without a proper licence.

He said he had previously reported the group to police in 2025 — on that occasion, he claimed, three foreign Chinese nationals with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) status were involved.

This time, he said, the group comprised three Malaysian Chinese; Chia and two women.

Ting called on SB to take “stern action” against the volunteers, and suggested the LHDN investigate their accounts for potential money laundering.

He went further: those who continue the activity, he said, should have their citizenship revoked — and SOSMA, the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act, should be applied against them on the basis that the group could be classified as a terrorist organisation.

Ting also cited Malaysia’s diplomatic relationship with China as grounds for the activity to cease, adding that Malaysians should focus on helping the underprivileged rather than “interfering with foreign powers.”

The Malaysia Tuidang Service Centre has maintained that its activities are lawful, peaceful and conducted in public — and that the CCP is not China.

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