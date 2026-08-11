Wong Chen Resigns As Subang MP, Citing Loss Of Constituency Fund Access

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Subang MP Wong Chen resigned his seat at 5:00 p.m. on Monday (10 August).

He marked the moment by posting a video of himself packing up his office books.

No speech, no press statement, just boxes.

On 5 August, Wong Chen met privately with Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and handed over his resignation letter.

The two men agreed to keep it confidential for five days — enough time, Wong Chen said, for parliamentary staff to process the vacancy.

The resignation took effect Monday afternoon.

By then, there was nothing left to negotiate.

The Dispute That Preceded It Was About A Portal

In May 2026, Wong Chen disclosed that his office had lost access to MyKHAS — the government portal through which MPs manage constituency allocations and submit public project applications.

He was not alone.

Four other PKR backbenchers, including Lee Chean Chung of Petaling Jaya and Rodziah Ismail of Ampang, reported the same.

Government spokesman Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil responded that the funds belonged to the public, not to individual MPs.

Wong Chen had also been removed from his role as non-executive chairman of Malaysia Debt Ventures Bhd in May — without public explanation.

Wong Chen served three consecutive terms in Parliament — first winning Kelana Jaya in 2013, then holding the redrawn Subang seat by landslide margins in both 2018 and 2022.

His performance resonated heavily with his constituency; in the 2022 election, he won the Subang seat with an overwhelming, historic majority of 115,074 votes.

Pattern Of Departures

Wong Chen said he had grown disillusioned with the Madani government’s pace on institutional reform — the same reforms PKR had campaigned on.

His departure follows those of former ministers Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, both of whom vacated their seats to help launch Parti Bersama Malaysia.

Wong Chen had attended Bersama’s launch event.

He stated that the honorific “Yang Berhormat” will be removed from all his correspondence, billboards, and signage by next month.

PKR has now lost three parliamentary seats in under four months.

READ MORE: 79 Candles, One Hospital Bed, Two Lost States And Five Rebel MPs: Happy Birthday, Prime Minister

READ MORE: First Subang, Now Petaling Jaya: Another PKR MP Claims To Have Lost Access To Constituency Funds — With No Explanation

READ MORE: Rafizi Ramli, Nik Nazmi Bid PKR Farewell, Announce Takeover Of Old Party Bersama Malaysia

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