[Watch] Malaysian With Condition That Makes Him Look Rude Goes Viral For Being The Most Polite Person Online
A 36-year-old Malaysian man with Tourette’s syndrome set a goal to reach one million people through social media awareness — and the comment section suggests the internet got the message before the month ended.
Among the responses: a 54-year-old who described the video as a first-time education on the condition.
A parent whose teenage daughter has tics and faces ridicule from her own father.
A man who recalled a primary school friend with similar symptoms — bullied daily for three decades before anyone named what he had.
Brand accounts also responded.
TGV Cinemas posted a single word of encouragement, Tiger Beer Malaysia wrote: “You have the courage of a million tigers within you.”
Italian, Indonesian, Maldivian and American accounts posted support in the same thread.
Not the First, Still Necessary
Tourette’s syndrome has appeared in popular media — the 2008 film Front of the Class, the Bollywood production Hichki starring Rani Mukherjee, and the Netflix title I Swear were each cited by commenters as their prior point of reference.
For a number of Malaysian commenters, @ticsbychew was the first.
“I never knew this existed in Malaysia,” one user wrote. The condition does not discriminate by geography. Awareness, however, has.
Chew stated in the video that reaching one million views was not the actual benchmark.
If my content is able to inspire or teach 10 new people about Tourette’s syndrome each day, I feel I have already succeeded.
At current trajectory, the daily quota appears to have been exceeded on day one.