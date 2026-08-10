PAP, Singapore, Israel, The Quran: PAS President Declares DAP Is Continuing The Colonisers’ Work To Destroy Malay-Muslims

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DAP is leading Pakatan Harapan (PH) in continuing the work of British colonisers to destroy Malay-Muslims in Malaysia — that was the claim made by PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang in a statement published on Facebook on Saturday (Aug 8).

The statement cited Quranic verses, traced DAP’s lineage to Singapore’s People’s Action Party (PAP), listed the seat-by-seat results of the 1955 Singapore Legislative Assembly elections, referenced the establishment of the state of Israel, and concluded that all Malaysians must accept — as divine decree — that Malays are the owners of this land.

Abdul Hadi, the Marang MP, stated that when the British left, they left behind agents to continue the work of opposing Islam and its followers.

He described DAP as the Malaysian extension of PAP — a party he characterised as a Chinese racial party — renamed after Singapore’s separation from Malaysia in 1965.

DAP’s push for local council elections was identified as an agenda to capture Chinese-majority urban areas, while its “Malaysian Malaysia” vision was described as “extreme secularism” that contradicts the natural order established by Allah (pbuh).

Non-Muslim ministers from DAP appointed to key ministries were identified as a threat to Malays and Islam.

The placement of Muslim candidates in Malay-majority constituencies by DAP was described as a cosmetic strategy — fielding Islamic appearances to mask a secular agenda.

Amanah and PKR Malay leaders who defend DAP were described as having “lost their national character,” serving as DAP’s spokespersons against their own people, and further characterised as jahil murakkab — compoundly ignorant — in matters of religion.

The statement was dated in both the Gregorian and Islamic calendars and carried a formal serial designation: Bil: 50/2026.

It is statement number 50, and the year is not yet over.

From Sinai to Shah Alam

Five Quranic verses were deployed across the statement, including:

Surah al-Baqarah: 217 — cited to establish that enemies of Islam never cease their efforts to turn Muslims away from their faith

— cited to establish that enemies of Islam never cease their efforts to turn Muslims away from their faith Surah Ali ‘Imran: 118–120 — applied directly to DAP and its Malay allies, warning believers against taking outsiders as trusted confidants, describing such outsiders as those who “bite their fingertips in rage” against Muslims while feigning friendship

— applied directly to DAP and its Malay allies, warning believers against taking outsiders as trusted confidants, describing such outsiders as those who “bite their fingertips in rage” against Muslims while feigning friendship Surah al-Hujurat: 13 — cited to argue that the concept of distinct nations and peoples is divinely ordained, and that “Malaysian Malaysia” contradicts this

— cited to argue that the concept of distinct nations and peoples is divinely ordained, and that “Malaysian Malaysia” contradicts this Surah al-Baqarah: 29 — cited in the closing argument after Abdul Hadi stated that Malays are the divinely designated owners of this land.

The 1955 Singapore Legislative Assembly election results were listed by party and seat count.

David Marshall, described as the first Chief Minister and identified by ethnicity as Jewish, was named.

Lee Kuan Yew’s 1959 victory was described as achieved by “coating the party with usable Malay faces.”

The fall of the Ottoman Caliphate and the establishment of Israel were cited as part of the same colonial project now continuing through DAP.

The Prescription, and the Question It Could Not Answer

Abdul Hadi called for the unification of Malay-Muslims under a coalition of PAS, UMNO, and Parti Wawasan Negara, together with Muafakat Nasional.

This was framed as following the example of the Prophet, who began with the unification of his own people before extending to all of humanity.

The statement closed with a reminder, via Surah al-Mu’minun: 115, that all of humanity will eventually be called to account.

DAP Youth Shah Alam lodged a police report against Hadi the same day the stament was made, calling the accusation that DAP seeks to eliminate Malays and Islam “baseless slander” that contradicts the party’s constitution and its record of upholding the Federal Constitution, Malay special rights, and the institution of the Malay Rulers.

The report called on police to investigate Hadi under the Sedition Act 1948 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, with DAPSY stating that the three Rs — royalty, religion, and race — cannot be weaponised as political tools.

Wanita Amanah chief Aiman Athirah Sabu challenged Abdul Hadi to take DAP to court if he holds proof of anti-Malay and anti-Islam agendas, noting that PAS initiated no legal action or investigation against DAP during the entire period it sat in the federal government.

“When serious accusations remain as mere political rhetoric without proof, the people have the right to ask: is this a struggle to defend the faith and the country, or is it just a strategy to stoke fear and gain political support?” Aiman stated in a Facebook post.

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